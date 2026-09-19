HS Prannoy Eyes Gold Medal At His Last Asian Games In Aichi-Nagoya

Indian shuttler HS Prannoy has confirmed that the 2026 Asian Games will be his last appearance at the continental multi-sport event, as he targets a deep run with the men's team after India's silver-medal finish in Hangzhou three years ago.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, on the eve of the opening ceremony in Aichi-Nagoya, Prannoy said preparations had gone well and that the Indian men's team would be aiming for gold this time. "Yes, this is my last Asian Games. You won't see me in the Asian Games. I think that much; I'm pretty much sure," the veteran shuttler said.

Aiming for Gold in Team Event

Prannoy, who won an individual bronze medal at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, will compete in the men's team event in Japan, having not been selected for the individual competition this time. Talking about the preparations for his last Asian Games, he said, "I think preparations were good. Obviously, from a personal thing, I'm not playing the individual event like last time, but I'm part of the team event this time. And as I said, last time we got a silver medal, and the gold medal wasn't very far last time, because we were up 2-0 in the finals and then we lost 3-2 out there in the team event."

The Indian men's team had finished runners-up in Hangzhou after taking a 2-0 lead in the final before losing 2-3. Prannoy said the squad would be looking to go one step further in Aichi-Nagoya. "I think this time the effort will definitely be for the gold medal, because I think we have a very strong team out there in the men's section. I think it's important in a team event that everybody comes collectively, plays together, and plays for the teammates eventually, because that's where the entire team event kind of comes in. So, I hope that in the next couple of days we spend a lot of time together, we have those team bonding sessions a little bit more, and hopefully, I would say that we'll go deeper into the tournament," said Prannoy.

'Definitely want to play that final again'

The 34-year-old also expressed his desire to return to the final, recalling the disappointment of narrowly missing out on gold in the previous edition. "Definitely would want to play that final again. We definitely want to play that final once again, because after losing last time, I think the teammates were very sad because we were so close. I think after being 2-0 up, you always feel that you're almost there. But I think that's how the sport works, because it's just one match which can turn things around. So, I think as a team member, I would say that we definitely want to play that final once again, and obviously would want to go really deep into the tournament," he said.

Shetty Aims to Defend Title

Meanwhile, men's doubles player Chirag Shetty said representing India at a multi-sport event remained a special experience, with the draw set to determine the pair's opening opponents. "Obviously, playing a multi-sport event, playing in the Indian jersey, it feels really, really special. It starts day after tomorrow, and tomorrow we have our draw ceremony. Once the draw is out, we get to know who we play, and then we decide accordingly how we want to strategise. And yeah, really looking forward to it now," Shetty told ANI.

Shetty, who partners Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, will also feature in the men's team event. The duo won India's first-ever Asian Games badminton gold in men's doubles at Hangzhou 2023, defeating South Korea's Choi Sol-gyu and Kim Won-ho 21-18, 21-16 in the final. They will aim to defend their title in Japan.

Asked about the prospect of retaining the gold, Shetty said he wanted to focus on enjoying the competition rather than dwelling on the previous result. "I don't want to think too much about it. I just want to go out there and give it our best. Yes, we won a gold three years back, but it's a new tournament, and we just want to go out there and have fun every single moment we are on the court. And when we are able to do that, like I said before, we play some really good badminton," said Shetty.

A Fitting Farewell for Prannoy

The 29-year-old also hoped the Indian team could give Prannoy a fitting send-off at his final Asian Games. "Hopefully yes, he's been a really good flagbearer for Indian sport, Indian badminton in general. He's played a pivotal role in getting us that Thomas Cup in 2022. He's been part of the core team that won us plenty of medals in the biggest of events like the Thomas Cup, the Asian Games, again the Thomas Cup in uh '26 in Denmark. So, I think yes, we will miss him, and before he ends his last Asian Games, we want to give him a good farewell, hopefully,” he said.

India head into the badminton competition with a 13-medal tally from previous Asian Games editions. The country's best campaign came at Hangzhou 2023, where it won one gold, one silver and one bronze. (ANI)

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