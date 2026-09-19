HP Governor Kavinder Gupta Meets Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma

Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Kavinder Gupta, along with Lady Governor Bindu Gupta and family members, on Thursday paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of Maharashtra, Jishnu Dev Varma, at Lok Bhavan, Mumbai.

During the meeting, the two Governors exchanged greetings and held cordial discussions on matters of mutual interest, besides sharing their views on the rich cultural, spiritual and developmental heritage of Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra.

The meeting reflected the cordial institutional relations and the spirit of cooperation between the two States. The Governors also exchanged views on the important constitutional and ceremonial responsibilities associated with their respective offices. Lady Governor Bindu Gupta was also present on the occasion.

HP Governor Extends Birthday Wishes to PM Modi

Himachal Pradesh Governor also extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praising his public life as an example of commitment to national service, dedication and public welfare. In a post on X, the Governor highlighted the Prime Minister's leadership and said India had reached new heights under his leadership, with the country's prestige and influence on the global stage gaining renewed strength.

The Governor also said the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' is being organised from September 17 to October 17 to commemorate 25 years of Prime Minister Modi's dedicated public life.

"Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the illustrious Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodi ji. Shri Narendra Modi ji's public life is an inspiring example of unwavering commitment to national service, dedication, and public welfare. Under his visionary leadership, India has confidently stepped toward new heights, and the country's prestige and influence on the global stage have gained renewed strength," he said.

"Prime Minister ji has dedicated every moment of his life to the nation's interest and public service. His resolve, diligence, and the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas' continuously inspire the countrymen. I pray to God that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji be granted long life, excellent health, and unwavering energy, and that he continues to guide the nation, leading India to new heights of progress, prosperity, and glory," he added. (ANI)

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