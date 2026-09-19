US, Denmark, Greenland Pact A 'Huge Win' For Arctic Security: Rubio

US Hails 'Huge Win' in Greenland Security Pact

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday (local time) hailed the newly announced security agreement reached between the United States, Denmark and Greenland as a "huge win", saying the pact will permanently address Washington's national security concerns in the Arctic and keep the territory within North America's strategic defence area.

In a post on X, Rubio said that the deal would permanently guarantee Washington's security interests in Greenland without cost to US taxpayers. "This historic deal is a huge win for the United States and the American people. Thanks to President Trump's vision and leadership, this historic agreement permanently guarantees U.S. security interests in the Arctic at zero cost to the U.S. taxpayer. Greenland will forever be part of the strategic defense area of North America and exclude any adversary from it and the surrounding area. This deal permanently and completely addresses our national security concerns in Greenland," the post read.

This comes after US President Donald Trump, earlier in the day, announced the agreement with Denmark and Greenland, describing it as an "Infinite Life" agreement and saying it gives the United States permanent control over security and other security-related needs in Greenland. Trump said the agreement would "completely" address US concerns over the territory and would come at no cost to Washington. "I am pleased to announce that the United States of America has entered into an Agreement with the Kingdom of Denmark and Greenland, that gives the United States permanent control over security, and all other needs, in Greenland, completely addressing ALL of our many U.S. concerns," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. "There will be NO COST to the United States!" he added.

Trump said the agreement would allow the US to take measures it considers necessary to secure and defend Greenland and the United States. "At my direction, we worked with representatives of Denmark and Greenland to guarantee that the United States will FOREVER have the complete ability to do what is necessary in Greenland in order to secure and defend the security of Greenland, and the United States of America," he said. He also said the agreement would prevent US adversaries from establishing military bases or making sensitive investments in Greenland without Washington's approval. "Additionally, from now on, no US adversary can EVER have a base in Greenland, have a military presence in Greenland, or make sensitive investments in Greenland, without our express written approval," Trump added. Trump described the pact as an "Infinite Life" Agreement, saying there would be no expiry. He also announced plans to expand the US military presence in Greenland.

Danish, Greenlandic Leaders Welcome Agreement

However, Denmark's description of the agreement has focused on strengthened security cooperation in the Arctic and North Atlantic while reaffirming Greenland's position within the Kingdom of Denmark. The Danish government said the United States, Denmark and Greenland are expected to sign the agreement next week on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. The pact will take effect after the necessary national parliamentary procedures are completed.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen welcomed the expected agreement, saying it would strengthen common security in the Arctic and North Atlantic. "I am glad that we are about to make a great agreement for Greenland, the Kingdom of Denmark, and the United States. An agreement which strengthens our common security in the Arctic and the North Atlantic Area and therefore is great for NATO and Europe as well," Frederiksen said. She also stressed that the agreement recognises "the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom and the Greenlandic people's right to self-determination."

Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen also welcomed the planned pact, saying it would strengthen security for Greenland, Denmark, the United States and the wider Western alliance. "It is joyous that we are about to make an agreement that will ensure and strengthen the security of Greenland, the Kingdom of Denmark, the United States, and the Western Alliance," Nielsen said. He added that the agreement recognises Greenland's interests and its place in international cooperation.

Strategic Context and European Engagement

The agreement comes amid heightened attention on Greenland's strategic position in the Arctic and Trump's repeated emphasis on the territory's importance to US security. Trump said the pact represented a solution beneficial to the United States, Denmark, Greenland and their allies. "We look forward to working with the wonderful people of Denmark and Greenland toward a magnificent future with respect to this large, and highly strategic, parcel of land. We will be very protective of it!" Trump said.

The development also follows increased European engagement with Greenland. Earlier this month, the European Union, Denmark and Greenland signed a joint declaration aimed at strengthening their political and economic partnership, while the European Commission announced a 200-million-euro Global Gateway Partnership Package for investments in Greenland in 2026 and 2027. The investment package covers areas including digital connectivity, sustainable energy, critical raw materials, education and fisheries.

The precise legal scope of the security agreement announced by Trump was not immediately made public, while the Danish government said further comments on the agreement would not be made at this stage. (ANI)

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