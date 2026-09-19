Man Spits On Street Vendor, Flips Snack Tray Outside Patna Junction Police Respond (WATCH)

A video showing a man allegedly humiliating a street vendor and deliberately overturning his entire tray of snacks outside Patna Junction has sparked outrage on social media, with several users demanding action against him. The incident, which many social media users claimed could have been staged, has also drawn responses from the Bihar Police and Patna Police.

The viral clip shows the man picking up snacks from the vendor's tray, eating them and then spitting them towards the vendor. He then appears to deliberately overturn the entire tray, sending the snacks spilling onto the road.

The vendor, who was carrying the tray suspended from a string around his neck, appeared visibly stunned and did not retaliate. With his entire stock scattered on the road, the incident appeared to leave him without the snacks he was selling to earn his livelihood.

A video near Patna Junction shows a man allegedly overturning a street vendor's snack tray. The incident has sparked outrage online, with viewers calling for police action.....#Patna #PatnaJunction #BiharNews #StreetVendor #ViralVideo twitter/rl4h7SBz25

- NewsBreak24 (@NewsBreak24Live) September 18, 2026

The video has since been circulated on social media, prompting users to tag the police and demand immediate intervention.

Responding to another X user who had shared the video and tagged Patna Police, Bihar Police said,“Please forward for information and necessary action.”

Patna Police also responded shortly afterwards, stating,“The notice has been forwarded to the concerned officer.”