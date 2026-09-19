Saudi Arabia: Houthi Drone Attack Takes Fatal Turn After Interception!

Riyadh: A Yemeni man died and two others got injured in Saudi Arabia when debris from a destroyed Houthi drone fell on them. The Saudi Air Force successfully shot down the drone that Houthi terrorists launched. After the interception, the drone's broken parts crashed into the Taif province, Civil Defense sources confirmed.

Viral Video: Director's Actions Spark Debate as Clip Takes Social Media by Storm! (WATCH)

Civil Defense teams reached the spot immediately after getting the information and started rescue work. The falling debris killed a Yemeni citizen. A Saudi woman and a Pakistani man also got injured in the incident. Officials said the Pakistani citizen has serious injuries. The falling parts also damaged many buildings and vehicles in the area. The Civil Defense spokesperson added that they have completed all standard emergency procedures at the site.

Viral Video: Sikh Philanthropist's Relief Truck Allegedly Raided by Mob in Bihar! (WATCH)