Broken Bridge To Athirappilly Waterfalls: 5 Tamil Cinema Locations You Can Visit In Real Life

From iconic movie scenes to real-life travel destinations, these 5 Tamil cinema shooting spots have become popular tourist attractions. Discover the locations that took fans from reel to real.

Filmmakers shot major scenes and hit songs of several Tamil blockbusters in locations packed with history and natural beauty. Fans watched these grand visuals on the big screen and immediately started hunting for these exact spots. We break down the shooting history of these places that blew up across India after their silver screen debut and eventually turned into major tourist hubs.

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Directors filmed scenes for movies like Iruvar, Bombay (Kannalane song), Guru (Aaruyire song), and Bheema (Ragasiya Kanavugal song) right here. Tamil fans absolutely loved the visual of Manisha Koirala dancing between the massive pillars on a moonlit night in Mani Ratnam's Bombay. The unique Indo-Saracenic architecture and giant pillars of this palace became famous all over India after this movie release. The Tamil Nadu Archaeology Department maintains this spot today and hosts a daily evening Light and Sound Show. Historians and cinema tourists still treat this as their absolute favorite destination.

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Crews shot several movies here, including Aayutha Ezhuthu, Vaali, and Chennai 600028. Mani Ratnam filmed the major climax fight sequence between Madhavan (Inba) and Suriya (Michael) for Aayutha Ezhuthu at this exact location. This half-broken bridge sits at the Adyar estuary and holds a special place as a symbol of love and cinema for the youth of Chennai. Authorities heavily restrict public entry here now for safety reasons. Photographers and movie buffs still stand outside and enjoy the vibe of this prominent spot anyway.

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Filmmakers shot countless movies here, including Kadhalikka Neramillai, Winner, Chinna Thambi, Thevar Magan, Suryavamsam, and Amaidhi Padai. Pollachi remained the absolute first choice for village backdrops in 90s Tamil cinema. The Aliyar Government Guest House and its surrounding green coconut groves turned into prime shooting spots for hundreds of films like Chinna Thambi. The region still stands strong as a major hub for Tamil movie shoots today. The Tamil Nadu Tourism Department is currently developing this area as a Film Tourism Circuit to boost this further.

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Crews filmed massive movies here like Punnagai Mannan, Raavanan (Usure Pogudhey song), Rhythm (Nadhiye Nadhiye song), Paiyaa (Adada Mazhaida song), and Baahubali. People actually called this place the Punnagai Mannan Falls for a long time because Kamal Haasan and Rekha shot their famous cliff-jumping scene right here. The beauty of this location later spread across the country through Mani Ratnam's Raavanan and K.V. Anand's Rhythm songs. Thousands of tourists visit this waterfall every single day now, making it a major eco-tourism spot in South India.

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Directors shot several movies here, including Kandukondain Kandukondain, Saamy (Idhuthana song), Pirivom Santhippom, and Sandakozhi. Rajiv Menon showcased this as the traditional palace where Tabu and Aishwarya Rai's family lived in Kandukondain Kandukondain. The Athangudi floor tiles and intricate teak wood carvings of this Chettinad palace brought a real sense of grandeur to the movie. Filmmakers have used this location continuously from the 1980s right up to today. The Chettiar family controls this heritage property. Visitors can check out the exteriors and take photos here. Management also offers paid stays now where guests can spend a few days and enjoy traditional Chettinad meals. This spot stands tall as the absolute center of Karaikudi heritage tourism.

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