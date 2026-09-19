Trump Says US Reaches Agreement With Denmark On Greenland Security

MENAFN - Gulf Times) US President Donald Trump said Friday that the United States had reached an agreement with Denmark and Greenland giving Washington what he described as permanent control over security and other needs on the strategically important Arctic island.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the agreement would guarantee that the United States would "FOREVER" have the ability to do what it deemed necessary to secure and defend Greenland and the United States, adding that Washington would bear no cost.

Trump also said no US adversary would be allowed to establish a military base or maintain a military presence in Greenland, or make sensitive investments on the island, without Washington's express written approval.

He said the United States would immediately begin the process of developing a large military presence in Greenland.

Denmark and Greenland said the agreement is expected to be signed on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly next week and remains subject to parliamentary procedures. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the agreement recognizes the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark, as well as the right of the Greenlandic people to self-determination.

Trump has repeatedly sought greater US control over Greenland since returning to the White House for a second term in January 2025, citing the island's strategic importance and its location in the Arctic. His earlier push to acquire Greenland strained relations with Denmark, a fellow NATO member.

The latest agreement follows Trump's announcement last month that he had reached a "framework" agreement with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte aimed at securing greater US influence in the Arctic. It also follows the formation of a joint working group involving the United States, Denmark and Greenland to discuss Washington's security concerns in the Arctic.

US Greenland Security Denmark