Switzerland Adopts 2026 Security Policy Strategy Amid Growing Threats

The Swiss Federal Council has adopted the country's 2026 Security Policy Strategy, setting out a comprehensive approach to address growing security challenges including Russia's war against Ukraine, hybrid threats, cyberattacks, critical dependencies and natural hazards.

The Federal Council, in a press statement issued on Friday, said that the strategy aims to strengthen Switzerland's resilience, improve its capabilities for resistance and protection, and enhance its defence capabilities in response to an increasingly unstable international security environment.

Key Objectives and Priorities

The strategy outlines 10 objectives and 46 measures, with priority given to addressing what the government identifies as the most likely threats, including hybrid and remote attacks as well as organised crime within Switzerland.

Under the strategy, Switzerland will seek to reduce vulnerabilities and critical dependencies while strengthening the resilience of the state, economy and society. It also aims to better protect civilians, institutions and critical infrastructure and improve the country's ability to repel attacks.

The Federal Council said strengthening defence capabilities would enable Switzerland to respond effectively to an armed attack and ensure that necessary capabilities and cooperation with partner states are established in good time.

Comprehensive Approach and Cooperation

The strategy takes a comprehensive approach involving both civilian and military resources. Its implementation will require cooperation between the federal government, cantons, communes, business, academia and civil society.

Consultation and Implementation

The consultation process, conducted from December 2025 through March 2026, drew responses from Swiss cantons, political parties, associations and other organisations.

The government said participants generally supported the strategy's assessment of the security environment, its comprehensive approach and its strategic priorities.

Implementation has already begun, with the State Secretariat for Security Policy (SEPOS) under the Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport coordinating the process. A steering committee comprising representatives of federal authorities and cantonal conferences has also been established.

The Federal Council said it will receive a report on progress in implementing the strategy by the end of 2028.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)