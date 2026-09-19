Trump-Xi Dinner Next Week Brings AI Titans To The Table - Openai, NVDA, And QCOM Ceos To Attend, Says Report



Altman has backed calls for an industrywide slowdown and wants standards for building and testing advanced AI models.

Huang has rejected concerns that AI development could lead to humanity's destruction, calling such fears“hysterical.” The summit could also reportedly bring Nvidia's business in China into focus.

OpenAI Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sam Altman, Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang and Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) CEO Cristiano Amon are reportedly set to attend next week's state dinner with President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Their presence puts AI and related technology issues in focus ahead of the September 24 White House summit, as the industry continues to debate the pace and safety of advanced AI development.

At the time of writing, in after-hours trading on Thursday, QCOM stock was down 0.11%, while NVDA stock was flat. During the regular session, QCOM ended 2.09% higher, and NVDA gained 2.54%.

AI Takes Center Stage

Politico reported the executives' planned attendance, citing four people familiar with the event. An OpenAI spokesperson confirmed Altman will attend but did not provide details on his objectives for the summit. Instead, the spokesperson pointed to Altman's recent comments that Trump and Xi could earn a Nobel Peace Prize if they reach an agreement on AI.

A person familiar with the event also confirmed Huang's attendance. That person did not say what Huang hopes to achieve at the summit.

Qualcomm confirmed Amon's attendance. The CEO said he will represent the company and“the strength of American technology leadership on the global stage.”

Anthropic declined to comment on whether it had received an invitation, while spokespeople for Google, Meta and AMD did not immediately respond to Politico's requests for comment.

Altman, Huang Differ On AI Safety

The September 24 meeting comes as some members of the AI industry are calling for safeguards around the rapid development of advanced models.

Altman and Huang have taken different positions on whether AI development should be slowed to address safety concerns. Altman recently supported Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei's call for an industrywide slowdown. In an interview with Fortune last week, Altman also said Trump and Xi should set standards for developing and testing advanced AI models.

Huang, meanwhile, has dismissed concerns that AI could ultimately destroy humanity, describing such fears as“hysterical,” a stance similar to Trump's.

Nvidia's China Chip Push

The summit could also bring Nvidia's business in China into focus. Huang has personally lobbied the White House and Congress to allow Nvidia to sell its advanced AI chips to China, raising the possibility that chip access could become part of the negotiations.

Trump has previously invited technology executives to his meetings with Xi. In May, he invited 17 business leaders to join him in China for discussions with Xi, with Huang receiving a last-minute invitation to the trip.

NVDA, QCOM Stocks: Stocktwits Retail Sentiment

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for NVDA was 'bearish,' with 'low' message volume. The sentiment for QCOM was 'neutral,' while message volume was 'normal.'

Retail sentiment for OPEAZZX, meanwhile, was bullish' at the time of writing.

NVDA shares have gained nearly 17% year-to-date, while QCOM stock is up more than 8% over the same period.

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