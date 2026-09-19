Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, September 18: Check City-Wise Rates As Fuel Prices Stay Steady
|City
|Petrol (Rs/litre)
|Diesel (Rs/litre)
|Delhi
|Rs 102.12
|Rs 95.20
|Mumbai
|Rs 111.21
|Rs 97.83
|Kolkata
|Rs 113.51
|Rs 99.82
|Chennai
|Rs 107.94
|Rs 99.55
|Bengaluru
|Rs 111.68
|Rs 99.56
|Hyderabad
|Rs 115.69
|Rs 104.23
Note: Fuel prices can vary by city and may be revised daily. Consumers should check the applicable rate at their local fuel station before refuelling.
Oil prices remain an important factor for the domestic fuel market. Brent crude settled at $104.82 a barrel on Thursday, while US West Texas Intermediate crude closed at $101.91, with both benchmarks remaining above the $100 mark amid continuing supply concerns.
Petrol and diesel prices in India are updated daily, with the latest rates generally taking effect at 6 am. Since petrol and diesel are outside the GST regime, state-level taxes also contribute to differences in prices between cities.
Also Read:Centre cuts export levies on petrol, diesel, ATF for next fortnight
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