Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, September 18: Check City-Wise Rates As Fuel Prices Stay Steady

Petrol and diesel prices remained largely steady across major Indian cities on Friday, even as the Centre's recent decision to reduce export levies on petroleum products has put the fuel market in focus.

The government reduced the export levy on petrol by Rs 1 per litre to Rs 0.50, while the levy on diesel was cut by Rs 5 per litre to Rs 20. The levy on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) was also reduced by Rs 4 to Rs 15 per litre. The revised rates came into effect from September 16 as part of the government's fortnightly review.

However, the change applies to fuel exports and does not represent a direct cut in domestic petrol or diesel prices. Domestic retail rates continue to be determined by factors including international crude oil prices, taxes, transportation costs, refining expenses and currency movements.

According to the latest city-wise data for September 18, petrol is priced at Rs 102.12 per litre in Delhi, while Mumbai's rate stands at Rs 111.21. Diesel is priced at Rs 95.20 per litre in Delhi and Rs 97.83 in Mumbai. Kolkata's diesel rate is Rs 99.82, while Chennai stands at Rs 99.71.

Also Read:Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, September 17: Centre Cuts Export Levies; Check Rates In Delhi, Bengaluru and More

City-wise petrol and diesel rates