'TTE Charged Us Extra': Couple Caught With Railway Bedsheet, Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

A video showing a couple being confronted over a railway bedsheet has gone viral on social media, after the woman reportedly claimed that a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) had charged them extra money.

The footage shows a coach attendant questioning the passengers about a railway bedsheet that was allegedly found inside their luggage. During the exchange, the woman argues with the attendant and reportedly questions why they were being confronted about the sheet. She also claims that the TTE had taken additional money from them.

Watch the viral video here:

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A post shared by Vishal Patel (@yatrawalavishal)

As the argument continues, the man accompanying her opens the luggage and the railway bedsheet is reportedly taken out and returned. The incident has triggered a wave of reactions online, with some users describing the exchange using the phrase“chori aur seena zori”, referring to someone allegedly remaining defiant after being accused of wrongdoing.

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The viral clip was reportedly shared by the Instagram account“yatrawalavishal” and had crossed more than 1.1 million views by September 17, according to reports. However, several details surrounding the incident remain unclear. The exact train, station, date and identities of those involved have not been independently confirmed through an official railway statement. The woman's allegation that a TTE collected extra money also remains an unverified claim.

The incident has also renewed discussion around railway linen. Regular bedrolls provided to eligible AC-class passengers are intended for use during the journey and are not meant to be taken home. A standard bedroll includes items such as bedsheets, a pillow and other linen, which are collected and reused.

The controversy comes against the backdrop of a wider issue involving missing railway linen. Recent reports based on railway records have highlighted significant losses of bedsheets, towels, pillow covers, blankets and pillows over several years.

While the viral video has attracted considerable attention, it remains important to distinguish what is visible in the footage from claims made during the confrontation. There is currently no independently verified evidence establishing that the TTE actually charged the couple extra money or that any formal action followed the incident.

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