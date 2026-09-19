CBFC Objects To Screening Of Umar Khalid Documentary At IIIT-Hyderabad

CBFC Objects to Screening at IIIT-Hyderabad

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has raised an objection to the proposed screening of a documentary on jailed scholar and activist Umar Khalid at the International Institute of Information Technology-Hyderabad (IIIT-Hyderabad).

The documentary, titled 'Prisoner No. 626710 is Present', directed by filmmaker Lalit Vachani, was proposed to be screened by a group of students at the KRB Auditorium on Friday at 8 PM. The film focuses on Khalid and his arrest in 2020.

The CBFC, in a post on X, said that a film that has not received certification cannot be publicly screened unless a specific exemption has been granted under the Cinematograph Act.“Public screening of a documentary film that has not yet been certified by the CBFC is a violation of the Cinematograph Act unless a specific exemption has been sought under the Act,” the CBFC said. The board also tagged IIIT-Hyderabad and asked the institute to take note of the matter for necessary action.“Authorities of @iiit_hyderabad may take note for necessary action,” it wrote. Public Screening of a Documentary film that has not yet been Certified by the CBFC is a violation of the Cinematograph Act unless a specific exemption has been sought under the Act. Authorities of @iiit_hyderabad may take note for necessary action. twitter/KeZlkbqrFn - CBFC केंद्रीय फिल्म प्रमाणन बोर्ड (@CBFC_Bharat) September 17, 2026

Context: The Film and its Subject Umar Khalid

The documentary, made by Lalit Vachani, follows the case of Umar Khalid, a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) scholar, who was arrested in September 2020 in connection with the alleged larger conspiracy case related to the northeast Delhi riots. He faces charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other provisions and has remained in custody since his arrest.

Previous Screening Postponed in Bengaluru

The development comes days after a proposed screening of the same documentary at the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) in Bengaluru was postponed. The postponement followed opposition from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

The ABVP delegation, led by Mahanagara President Ramesh M, Secretary Abhinandan Mirji and Joint Secretaries Dhanush Gowda and Ananya, met the Union Minister at Raj Bhavan and raised concerns over the screening programme. In its memorandum, ABVP demanded intervention to ensure that the postponed documentary screening on Umar Khalid is permanently cancelled. It said, "Issue instructions to the NLSIU management to revoke all permissions permanently, ensuring the documentary is not screened on campus under any circumstances." (ANI)

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