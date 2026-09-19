Bigg Boss Tamil 10: Javeed Sherif's Journey Takes Unexpected Turn, Fans Left Shocked

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 has witnessed a shocking eviction this week as Javeed Sherif has been eliminated from the show. Here's everything you need to know about his exit and the latest update.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 crossed the 10-day mark recently. The show still lacks real fire right now. 19 contestants started this season initially. Black Pandi left the show on the fourth day due to health issues. Common man Manivannan entered the house as a wildcard replacement for him. Ananthi joined the show as the second wildcard in week two.

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The Bigg Boss rulebook usually eliminates one contestant every week. The public normally votes out the nominated contestants. The makers introduced a new twist this season. The house captain now selects three worst performers from the tasks. The co-contestants then vote to eliminate one person from this bottom three. The housemates eliminated Savinya last week using this exact method.

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The house captain must nominate three weak performers every week. Captain Shama selected Javeed, Jason Koushik, and Ashmitha this week. The housemates cast their votes to eliminate one person from this trio. Reports confirm Javeed's elimination from the Bigg Boss house this week. Javeed entered the show with big dreams of gaining recognition. The housemates shattered his dreams with this sudden eviction.

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The public voting system decided the evictions for the past 9 seasons. Fans feel angry about this new housemate voting system. Viewers demand the return of the old public voting format immediately. The makers might still evict another contestant this week based on public votes. The weekend episode will reveal the final truth about this double eviction.

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