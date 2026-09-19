403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Budget Smartphones: Top 10 Picks Under Rs 10K With 5G And 50MP Cameras!
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Searching for a new smartphone for less than ₹10,000? The market is full of solid options for you. We've listed the best phones that offer a 120Hz display, 50MP camera, and even 5G, all within your budget.Buying a smartphone with great features on a tight budget is super easy now. If you have less than ₹10,000 to spend, you have plenty of options. You can get phones with big screens, 120Hz refresh rates, 5G connectivity, powerful batteries, and amazing cameras. Check out the details of the top models in the market right here.Moto G05: Motorola's Moto G05 comes with a 6.67-inch 90Hz display. The company has used a Helio G81 Extreme processor in it. For clear photos, it has a 50MP camera and a 5200mAh battery. It costs ₹7,299. Lava Storm Lite 5G: This is a great option for those who want 5G on a budget. It has a Dimensity 6400 processor, a 6.74-inch 120Hz display, a 50MP camera, and a 5000mAh battery. This 5G phone is priced at just ₹7,999.Tecno Spark Go 2: This smartphone has a 6.67-inch 120Hz display and a Unisoc T7250 processor. It comes with a 13MP camera and a 5000mAh battery. The company has priced this phone at ₹7,499. Vivo Y19e: This model from Vivo comes with a 6.74-inch 90Hz display. They have given it a Unisoc T7225 processor. It has a 13MP camera and a large 5500mAh battery. This phone costs ₹8,999.Lava Shark 2: Here's another new model from Lava, the Lava Shark 2. It comes with a 6.75-inch 120Hz display. The phone features a Unisoc T7250 processor, a 50MP primary camera, and a 5000mAh battery. It also supports 18W fast charging. This phone is priced at ₹7,999.Itel Zeno 200: The Itel Zeno 200 model comes with a 6.75-inch 120Hz display. It uses a Unisoc T7250 processor. This phone offers a 13MP camera, a 5000mAh battery, and 128GB of storage. Its price is ₹9,999. Tecno Pop X: This device from Tecno has a 6.75-inch 120Hz display and a Unisoc T7250 chipset. It features a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. This phone, with its 5000mAh battery, costs ₹9,499.Boltt Evo: This phone has a 6.79-inch 120Hz display and a Unisoc T7250 processor. For photography, it has a 50MP camera. A large 6000mAh battery provides all-day power. Its price is ₹9,999. POCO C71: This model from Poco has a 6.88-inch 120Hz display and uses a Unisoc T7250 chip. You get a 32MP primary camera and a 5200mAh battery. This phone costs just ₹8,999. Lava Virat V1: This budget phone from Lava is available with a 6.75-inch 90Hz display. It comes with a 13MP camera, a 5000mAh battery, and 4GB RAM. Its price is ₹9,999. Besides these, many other smartphones with great features, 5G, and powerful cameras are available in the market for around ₹10,000.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment