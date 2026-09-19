Bengaluru: Nandini Milk Booths Proposed At 79 Indira Canteens, Check Details

Nandini milk booths are set to come up inside selected Indira Canteens across Bengaluru, with the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) proposing to lease 100 square feet of space at each location to the Bangalore Urban, Rural and Ramanagara District Co-operative Milk Producers Societies Union Ltd (BAMUL) for five years. The move is aimed at making better use of existing public spaces while expanding access to Nandini milk and other dairy products across the city.

Officials noted that footfall at Indira Canteens has declined significantly in recent days, attributing the drop to concerns over the quality and variety of food served at the outlets. The decline in daily visitors has prompted authorities to consider using some of the available space for Nandini booths.

79 Canteen Premises And 114 Vacant Sites Identified

Five city corporations have identified 10x10-foot spaces, measuring 100 square feet, inside 79 Indira Canteen premises for setting up Nandini booths. BAMUL has also sought additional space, prompting officials to identify 114 vacant sites across the city for potential milk outlets.

The Bengaluru Central City Corporation, for instance, has identified 18 spaces inside Indira Canteen premises. Officials have also identified one vacant site each near Cubbon Park and Balekundri Circle for Nandini booths.

The authorities will lease the identified spaces at monthly rents calculated based on the local guidance value.

Area-Wise Rent Details

Officials have shared specific rental details for some of the identified spaces. The 100-square-foot space at the Ashok Nagar Indira Canteen will be leased at a monthly rent of ₹1,965.

Meanwhile, the space at the Indira Canteen near Halasuru Gate Police Station has a fixed monthly rent of ₹7,031.

Concerns Over Space For The Poor And Lease Cut To Five Years

The proposed Nandini booths will make KMF milk and other dairy products more easily available to the public. However, some people have raised concerns that the move could reduce the space available for people who depend on Indira Canteens for affordable meals.

The city corporations had initially proposed a 15-year lease for BAMUL. However, the Urban Development Department (UDD) reviewed the proposal and reduced the lease period. Officials were directed to cap the lease at a maximum of five years in accordance with the BBMP (Property Management) Rules-2024.

Background And GBA Official's Clarification

The proposal dates back to July 2025, when Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar suggested setting up Nandini booths inside Indira Canteen premises. Officials subsequently inspected the locations identified by BAMUL, measured the available space and prepared site maps.

BAMUL is expected to take the final decision on allocating the booths. Bengaluru Central City Corporation Commissioner G. Jagadeesha was unavailable for comment.

A GBA official clarified the rationale behind the proposal, saying,“The main objective of this proposal is to make better use of existing public spaces. Indira Canteens usually stay active for just two to three hours a day. Opening milk outlets in such places will add value to the space and will not cause any inconvenience.”