Why Gold Loan Demand Is Surging Across India - And What Record Gold Rates Have To Do
|Feature
|Unsecured Personal Loan
|Secured Gold Loan
|Collateral
|None
|Ornaments up to 1 kg, or bank-minted 22K coins up to 50 g, per borrower
|Role of credit score
|Central to approval and pricing
|Not usually the deciding factor, though repayment is still reported to bureaus
|Disbursement
|Typically two to five working days
|Same day in most cases, once valuation and paperwork are done
|Pricing basis
|Priced against borrower risk alone
|Priced against collateral the lender holds, which is why rates sit differently
Because a pledged ornament sits with the lender, the risk profile is different, and the gold loan interest rate reflects that. It also means the loan can move quickly, since there is far less about the borrower left to verify. What it cannot do is help someone who has nothing to pledge - which is precisely where unsecured credit does its job.
Getting the Sums Right Before Pledging
Watch the rate, but know how it is applied. Tracking the gold rate today gives a sense of the ballpark. The figure a lender actually uses is the lower of the 30-day average or the previous day's close, published by IBJA or a SEBI-regulated exchange, so a one-day spike will not move the sanction.
Model the repayment before you commit. A gold loan calculator converts weight, purity and current rates into an eligible amount and a projected interest outgo. Muthoot Finance publishes its scheme details and a calculator on its website, and its Loan@Home service allows the process to start without a branch visit - helpful for comparing structures before deciding anything.
Pick a repayment structure that matches the income, not the calendar. Regular EMIs, monthly interest servicing, or a bullet repayment at the end are all standard. One rule worth knowing: RBI caps bullet repayment consumption loans at 12 months, though they can be renewed. A trader with seasonal receipts and a salaried borrower should not be choosing the same structure.
Where Care Is Still Needed
Borrow the requirement, not the eligibility. A high valuation makes a large sanction possible. That is not a reason to take it. Interest accrues on what is drawn.
Treat interest dates seriously. Missed payments attract penal charges, and prolonged default can eventually lead to auction - a long process with several exits, but one best avoided entirely.
Get the paperwork before handing anything over.A Key Fact Statement setting out the full cost, and a receipt listing gross weight, net weight and assessed purity, should both be in hand before the ornaments leave the counter.
Choosing Where to Pledge
The lender matters more here than in almost any other kind of borrowing, because what is at stake is not only money.
Muthoot Finance is regulated by RBI and sits in its upper layer of NBFCs, the tier held to the strictest standards. Pledged ornaments are insured at no cost to the borrower and kept in tamper-proof packaging inside branch strongrooms under round-the-clock surveillance. Repayment runs through any branch or online via the iMuthoot app and Webpay, part-payments are accepted, and prepaying carries no penalty. On closure, RBI requires the jewellery back within seven working days, with ₹5,000 per day payable to the borrower if the lender causes the delay.
Before Applying
Gold that has been sitting untouched for a decade is worth considerably more now than when it was bought, and the framework around lending against it is tighter than it has ever been. Both of those things favour the borrower.
The sensible sequence has not changed. Check the current benchmark, confirm which LTV tier applies, run the repayment through a calculator, choose the structure that fits the income, and read the receipt before signing. Done in that order, a short-term gap gets covered and the jewellery comes home.
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