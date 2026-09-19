When The Boss Says 'Make Yourself At Home', Literally: Startup Founder's Dinner Video Goes Viral

A startup founder has won praise online after inviting around 50 employees to his home for dinner, turning what could have been a routine team gathering into an informal evening filled with jokes, food and plenty of laughter. A video shared by Vishal Singh, founder of toy brand Wish Luck, shows him hosting his employees at his house and making sure everyone feels comfortable. The gathering quickly caught attention on social media, with many viewers praising the relaxed atmosphere between the founder and his team.

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A post shared by Vishal Singh (@vishal)

The video was shared with the caption 'Not Just Employees, We're Family', with Singh saying the evening was about welcoming the entire team home and sharing a meal together. The post added that strong teams are built not only in offices but also through trust, connection and shared moments.

Founder picks up employees in his cars

The video begins with Singh taking employees to his home in his cars, including a Tesla, Audi and Toyota Fortuner.

Once they arrive, the formal office setting appears to disappear completely. Employees can be seen making themselves comfortable around the house. Some sit on sofas, while others sit on the bed or even on the floor. Singh moves around the group, chatting with employees and joking with them as dinner is served.

At one point, he tells an employee, 'Parwal kha ke dekh, sahi nahi lagega mat khana' (try the pointed gourd dish, if you don't like it you can leave it), encouraging them to try the vegetable but not forcing them to eat it.

He also tells another employee to eat properly and not hesitate.

'Kahin intern samajh ke kam khana toh nahi diya'

One particularly playful moment comes when Singh checks whether an intern has been served enough food. He asks whether the intern might have been given less food simply because he was an intern, saying, "Kahin intern samajh ke kam khana toh nahi diya gaya tumhe? (Did they feed you less just because you were an intern?)"

The founder later jokes with the entire group that they had eaten so much that there was hardly anything left for the hosts. The casual banter appears to be what made the video stand out for many viewers.

Netizens call it 'kanjak' and 'bhandara'

The unusual home gathering also triggered plenty of humorous reactions. Some viewers jokingly compared the scene to a "kanjak' or 'bhandara', largely because several employees were seen sitting on the floor while eating.

Others said the arrangement reminded them of how guests often sit comfortably on the floor during family gatherings at home.

The comments were largely warm, with several users praising what they described as the founder's friendly approach towards his employees.

'Best CEO' comments flood video

One viewer wrote that Singh's reel gave off 'positive witty vibes' and wished him success.

Another commented, 'Bhai aisa CEO maine aaj tak nahi dekha', while another called it an example of how teams and companies can grow through such interactions.

Several others called Singh a“lucky team” to work with him and praised his leadership and work culture.

Interestingly, the video also turned into an informal recruitment notice, with viewers asking Singh about openings for interns and full-time roles, including positions in AI/ML, Python, tech support and software development.