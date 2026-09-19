Karthik Subbaraj's 'Dorothy' Trailer Starring Keerthy Suresh Is Out

The much-awaited trailer of Karthik Subbaraj's upcoming directorial titled 'Dorothy' is finally out. Starring Keerthy Suresh, Sananth and Rishikanth in the lead roles, the film is set against the backdrop of caste, violence and prejudice. The trailer showcases the tale of friendship, love and honour.

Ilaiyaraaja's Milestone Score

The film follows an enduring friendship pushed to its limits, unfolding as a deeply humane story that explores whether compassion can endure in a world fractured by hate and division. Karthik Subbaraj shared the trailer on his Instagram handle on Friday.

The makers have earlier released the teaser of the movie, which offered a glimpse into Dorothy's evocative world, introducing its emotionally charged atmosphere, striking visual language and the quiet intensity that defines Subbaraj's storytelling. Adding to the film's emotional depth is an original score by the Maestro Ilaiyaraaja, marking the legendary composer's milestone 1,540th film. His music is expected to become an integral emotional force within the narrative.

TIFF Premiere and Theatrical Release

Recently, the movie had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in the Centrepiece category, marking a significant milestone ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on September 25.

Director Karthik Subbaraj on the Film

Karthik Subbaraj, Writer-Director, said, "Sharing the teaser of Dorothy is a special moment for all of us who have lived with this film for years. It is set against the backdrop of rural India in the early '90s, where friendship, compassion and hope are constantly tested by the realities of caste, violence and prejudice. While the world of the film is deeply rooted in a specific place and time, the emotions at its heart are universal. I hope this teaser draws audiences into that world and leaves them curious to discover the story waiting beyond it," as quoted in a press note.

Production Details

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain in association with Dhammam Films, Dorothy is backed by Jio Studios and Sikhya Entertainment. (ANI)

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