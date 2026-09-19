Bedari Collective Commits $25 Million To World Wildlife Fund For Enduring Earth

Bedari Collective contribution will support World Wildlife Fund's (WWF) work on sustainable finance, including the development of Project Finance for Permanence (PFP) initiatives by providing upfront funding to support new global conservation projects. Enduring Earth applies the PFP model to protect land, ocean and freshwater ecosystems in partnership with governments, Indigenous peoples, communities, local partners, and funders with the goal of supporting conservation of one billion hectares by 2030. The commitment is the first significant investment by Bedari Collective's newly expanded platform which seeks to enable a next generation of regenerative infrastructure that aligns human progress with planetary health.

NEW YORK, September 17, 2026 /3BL/ - Bedari Collective, an impact platform focused on regenerative infrastructure, and World Wildlife Fund, today announced a $25 million commitment from Bedari Collective to support WWF's work on long-term sustainable finance through PFP initiatives. The catalytic grant will support WWF's engagement in Enduring Earth, which is working to expand land, ocean and freshwater conservation around the world.

PFP is an approach that secures funding, policy changes and legal requirements for conservation success in a single agreement so that conservation areas are well-managed, sustainably financed, and benefit the communities who depend on them for decades. Since its launch in 2020, Enduring Earth-a collaboration founded by The Nature Conservancy, The Pew Charitable Trusts, WWF, ZOMA LAB, with support from Bezos Earth Fund and the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation-has worked with more than 200 local partners to durably finance and conserve more than 245 million hectares across nine PFP initiatives in Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Gabon, Mexico, Mongolia, and Namibia.

“Durable conservation takes funding that lasts, policies that hold, and communities in the lead,” said WWF-US President and CEO Carter Roberts.“That's what the Project Finance for Permanence model delivers. Bedari Collective is backing this work at the start, when upfront capital is hardest to find and most consequential. Building on their support, we look forward to mobilizing $2 billion in public and private capital and $2 billion in government commitments to deliver needed resources to frontline communities and support the global 30x30 commitment.”

“Bedari Collective is committed to developing regenerative infrastructure that strengthens community growth and, at the same time, protects critical ecosystems and supports essential biodiversity. We deploy knowledge, networks and capital into long-term infrastructure and conservation solutions that are community-led, and PFPs apply that approach at scale,” said Matt Harris, Founder of Bedari Collective and a Co-Founder of Global Infrastructure Partners.“We are proud to partner with World Wildlife Fund and Enduring Earth to bring this innovative model to new markets across the globe and advance their work with Indigenous and local communities to achieve durable conservation outcomes.”

Bedari Collective and WWF intend for this commitment to anchor deeper collaboration on shared priorities pursuant to a memorandum of understanding signed in April 2026. WWF will provide technical support to Bedari Collective's ecosystem-scale infrastructure and conservation initiative with the Government of Rwanda, and the parties are developing a regenerative infrastructure joint venture that supports both built and natural infrastructure.

About the Bedari Collective

Bedari Collective is a leading impact platform advancing regenerative solutions that reimagine how we design, build, restore and operate the built and natural infrastructure systems that humanity depends on. Bedari works alongside communities, governments, philanthropists and investors to create the conditions that regenerative solutions need to scale, so that both people and planet can thrive together. To learn more, visit .

About World Wildlife Fund (WWF)

Founded in 1961, WWF works to help people and nature thrive. As a global conservation organization, WWF operates in more than 100 countries, partnering with communities, companies, and governments to protect wildlife, conserve vital habitats, and advance sustainable solutions. Grounded in science and driven by collaboration, WWF works to help nature by conserving biodiversity, supporting resilient communities, and addressing climate change. Nearly 1 million people in the United States and more than 5 million globally are WWF members. To learn more, visit .

Media Contacts

Bedari Collective: Kylen Fitzpatrick [email protected], 202-820-1159

World Wildlife Fund: Christopher Conner, [email protected], 703-304-0857