Yashbardhan Chauhan Stars As India U-19 Beat Australia In Youth ODI

Yashbardhan Chauhan was the biggest contributor to India Under-19s' victory in the rain-hit first of the three Youth ODIs against Australia Under-19s in Rajkot on Friday, scoring a fifty and picking up two wickets. Anvay Dravid and Aaryavir Sehwag also made an impact in the match.

India Clinch Thriller by 7 Runs

The 20-over-a-side contest saw India post 182/6 after being asked to bat first, before restricting Australia U19 to 175/7 to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, as Yashbardhan Chauhan made the biggest contribution.

Spotlight on Star Sons and Top Scorer

The spotlight was on Aryavir Sehwag, son of former India opener Virender Sehwag, and Anvay Dravid, son of former India captain and head coach Rahul Dravid. Opening the innings, Aryavir provided India with a steady start alongside skipper Lakshya Rajesh Raichandandi, scoring 28 runs off 26 balls, including five boundaries, as the duo added 45 runs for the opening wicket.

Anvay Dravid, who came in at No. 6, impressed with an aggressive knock of 38 runs off just 18 deliveries. The wicketkeeper-batter struck two fours and three sixes at a strike rate of over 211, helping India accelerate in the latter stages of the innings.

Yashbardhan Chauhan was the top scorer for India, smashing a quickfire 54 off 34 balls. He combined with Anvay for a crucial 69-run partnership off 34 deliveries to help India post a competitive total.

Australia's Valiant Chase

Chasing 183, Australia U19 stayed in the hunt with contributions from Neel Patel (45), Hayden Barbulovic (40) and Jack Czosnek (54). However, Indian bowlers Chigurupati Venkata (1/39 in 3 overs) and Mohit Ulva (1/19 in 4 overs) struck at crucial moments to take the game into the final over.

With Australia needing 13 runs to win in the last over, Ulva bowled an excellent over, dismissing Charlie Henderson and Blake Cattle while conceding just three runs to restrict the visitors to 175/7 and seal a seven-run victory. Earlier, Chauhan registered figures of 2/28 in 4 overs to help India get rid of Neel Patel and Hayden Barbulovic.

Second ODI Schedule

The second Youth ODI between the two teams will also be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on September 21.

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