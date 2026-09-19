Uttarakhand Police Gears Up For Kumbh Mela 2027 With High-Level Meet

Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Crime and Law & Order, Uttarakhand, Dr V Murugesan, on Friday chaired a high-level review meeting at the CCR auditorium to assess the initial preparations and security arrangements for the Kumbh Mela 2027 in Haridwar.

The Senior Superintendent of Police, Kumbh Mela 2027, Haridwar, briefed the ADG on the preparations undertaken so far and the proposed action plan through a detailed presentation. The ADG subsequently reviewed various key aspects of the arrangements, including security, traffic management, crowd control, disaster and emergency management, communication systems, use of digital technologies, and phased deployment of police personnel. He held discussions with the concerned officials and emphasised the need to move forward with the preparations in accordance with a concrete and time-bound action plan.

Police Priorities and Action Plan

Murugesan said that the Kumbh Mela is the world's largest religious and spiritual gathering and that ensuring its smooth and safe conduct, along with better facilities and foolproof security for devotees arriving from across the country and abroad, should be the Uttarakhand Police's top priority.

Deployment and Coordination Strategy

The ADGP also issued directions regarding the deployment of police personnel across zones and sectors, assessment of manpower requirements and phased deployment. He stressed the need for close coordination with concerned departments and neighbouring districts to ensure effective security and traffic management in the Kumbh Mela area and directed officials to complete all preparations within the stipulated timeline.

Field Inspection and Training Review

Following the review meeting, the ADG conducted a field inspection of the Kumbh Mela area along with senior officials and took stock of various arrangements.

He later visited the ATC, where he interacted with personnel undergoing training for Kumbh Mela duty and reviewed the progress of their training and preparedness. He also discussed key operational aspects with the trained staff and concerned officials and provided guidance to further strengthen the arrangements. (ANI)

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