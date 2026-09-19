'Nice Mate': Brett Lee Praises Young Bihar Bowler's Incredible Stump-Hitting Accuracy (WATCH)

In a sheer display of raw pace and pinpoint accuracy, a grassroots bowler from Bihar has captured the attention of the cricket fraternity by shattering all three stumps in a viral video, with former Australian pacer Brett Lee also impressed by the youngster's stunning effort.

In a video posted by the young bowler, Mohit Kumar was seen uprooting one stump with each delivery on an uneven mud surface, eventually knocking down all three stumps with three successive balls before pulling off Mohammed Siraj's trademark 'Siuuu' celebration, mimicking the iconic football-style leap and twist made famous by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Indian grassroots talent across the country often stays out of the spotlight as they hone their skills on rough pitches and local grounds far from mainstream infrastructure. Now, with social media, their talent can reach a much wider audience.

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Indian Grassroots Bowler's Exceptional Stump-Hitting Accuracy

Mohit Kumar, a bowler from Bihar's village, was first brought to the spotlight after Star Sports shared a video of his impressive bowling skills on social media, especially on Instagram. Thereafter, Mohit's Instagram handle started gaining traction as cricket fans flocked to his videos.

A video that went viral on social media has particularly grabbed the attention of the cricketing world, in which he was seen hitting one stump with each delivery and knocking down all three stumps with three successive balls.

Mohit uprooted the middle stump on his first delivery before returning to knock down the leg stump with his second ball and then the leg stump with his third delivery. Each delivery was executed with remarkable precision, leaving the three stumps scattered one after another. And then, he celebrated by doing Mohammed Siraj's trademark 'Siuuu', adding a fun touch to his impressive display.

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Mohit Kumar has posted several videos of his bowling skills, showcasing his tireless dedication and raw talent. Kumar seemingly practices on rough village pitches, as evident from the rough mud surfaces and natural surroundings visible in his clips.

Since access to the grassroots network can often feel limited, digital platforms have become a vital bridge, helping young talents gain visibility beyond their local communities.

Brett Lee's Comment Goes Viral

A viral video of Mohit Kumar's precision bowling quickly transcended ordinary digital feeds when it caught the eye of legendary Australian fast bowler Brett Lee on Instagram.

In the comment section of his video, Lee dropped a simple yet meaningful two-word reaction, writing "Nice mate." It appears to be a fitting tribute to a stunning display of raw talent, who was grinding away on rough village pitches.

Mohit Kumar was delighted to receive the appreciation from one of Australia's greatest bowlers, thanking him for the encouraging words and calling Lee his inspiration.

“Thank you so much, sir. You are my inspiration. I am a fast bowler from a small village in Bihar. Your comment means a lot to me, sir.

Mohit Kumar's journey from a remote village pitch to receiving validation from one of the fastest bowlers in cricket history highlights the undeniable power of social media in turning raw, unpolished street talent into an overnight inspiration.

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