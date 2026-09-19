Sankalp Yatra Reaches Sardar Patel's Birthplace In Kheda District

Sankalp Yatra Reaches Sardar Patel's Birthplace

As part of the Sankalp Yatra from Vadnagar to Varanasi, marking 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's journey from Jan Seva to Rashtra Seva, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Minister of State for Revenue Sanjaysinh Mahida, Nadiad MLA Pankaj Desai and other public representatives visited Desai Vago, the birthplace of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the pride of the nation, during their visit to Kheda district on Friday.

Warm Welcome and Floral Tributes

According to a release, under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan and the initiative to honour distinguished personalities, the Sankalp Yatra, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and Minister of State for Revenue Sanjaysinh Mahida, were warmly welcomed by residents with chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Minister of State for Revenue Sanjaysinh Mahida, MLA Pankaj Desai, and prominent leader Nayana Patel paid floral tributes to the oil paintings of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel by adorning them with cotton garlands.

A Celebration of Service and Dedication

Receiving greetings from the people, the Deputy CM said that,“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the journey from Jan Seva to Rashtra Seva has brought remarkable development to Gujarat and India. The Sankalp Yatra is a celebration of service, dedication, and service to the nation, while also providing an opportunity for citizens to express their gratitude and congratulate the Prime Minister.” On this occasion, the citizens of Nadiad warmly welcomed the Kalash and the Seva Sankalp Yatra participants with flowers.

Dignitaries in Attendance

On this occasion, Minister of State for Revenue Sanjaysinh Mahida, Nadiad MLA Pankaj Desai, prominent leader Nayana Patel, and other local dignitaries, along with Collector NV Upadhyay, Municipal Commissioner Kiran Jhaveri, Superintendent of Police Vijay Patel, District Development Officer Jayant Kishor, and other senior administrative officials, were present. (ANI)

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