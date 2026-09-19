Amit Shah In Hubballi To Inaugurate New KLE Society Medical College

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi welcomed Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his arrival at Hubballi Airport for the inauguration of KLE Society's Jagadguru Gangadhar Mahaswamigalu Moorusavirmath Medical College (JGMMMC), Hospital and Medical Research Centre.

In a post on X, Joshi on Saturday extended a warm welcome to Shah and said the new institution would provide a significant boost to medical education and healthcare services in North Karnataka. "A warm welcome to Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji on his arrival at Hubballi Airport today. He is here for the grand inauguration of KLE Society's Jagadguru Gangadhar Mahaswamigalu Moorusavirmath Medical College (JGMMMC), Hospital and Medical Research Centre, a significant boost to medical education and healthcare in North Karnataka," Joshi wrote.

Shah's Two-Day Karnataka Visit

Shah arrived in Hubballi late on Friday as part of his two-day Karnataka visit. On Saturday, he is scheduled to inaugurate the new academic building of KLE JGMM Medical College and the 1,200-bed KLE Hospital and Medical Research Centre at Gabbur in Hubballi.

New Rs 700-Crore Medical Campus

The integrated medical campus has been developed over around 50 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 700 crore and has a built-up area of more than 30 lakh square feet, according to reports.

The facility is aimed at strengthening medical education, advanced healthcare, diagnostics, treatment and medical research in the region.

AI-Integrated Systems and Modern Equipment

KLE University Chancellor Prabhakar Kore said the new medical college and hospital have been equipped with modern technology, including artificial intelligence-based systems, and advanced medical equipment.

"This is the most modern medical college and hospital in Hubballi. You can say artificial intelligence has also been integrated into this hospital setup. We have the most modern equipment, and our team consists of young, highly trained doctors who have completed fellowships outside Hubli," Kore said.

The KLE medical campus inauguration is expected to further expand the healthcare and higher education infrastructure available in North Karnataka, with the institution also having plans for future expansion, including dedicated space for a super-speciality hospital. (ANI)

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