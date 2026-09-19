MCIT Initiates Consultation For Digital Inclusion Index

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

DOHA: The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) has initiated a nationwide public engagement campaign inviting citizens and residents to help shape the upcoming Qatar Digital Inclusion Index 2026.

Across its social media platforms, MCIT urged the public to provide feedback, turning numbers and statistics into real, helpful national policies by building a fairer digital world.

It stated,“This national initiative aims to measure access to digital services, identify areas for development, and enhance the user experience, ensuring accessible and secure technology is available to all segments of society.”

Officials note that the current initiative places heavy emphasis on direct public participation as the Ministry has rolled out a confidential, bilingual survey available in both Arabic and English, designed to take participants just 10 to 15 minutes to complete.

The Ministry stressed that public responses are vital for painting an accurate picture of how easily everyday users navigate, access, and leverage modern digital services.

By analysing these community insights, MCIT aims to pinpoint user experience gaps by highlighting specific areas of technological excellence while accurately addressing existing challenges and directing support where it is needed most.

Furthermore, these insights help shape future legislation by translating raw public feedback into targeted national strategies, policies, and digital programmes, ultimately ensuring that all segments of society can safely utilise digital tools with absolute confidence.

Ministry underscored that the Digital Inclusion Index relies on seven integrated pillars grouped into three core tiers to gauge the nation's true digital readiness. The foundational tier encompasses digital access, digital capabilities, financial capacity, and overarching policies and regulations.

The enablers tier focuses on public stance toward technology and the perceived importance of digital services, while the outputs tier measures actual technology adoption and societal impact.

MCIT mentioned that these pillars function cohesively to form the foundation of the 2026 index report, acting as both a progress benchmark and a strategic roadmap.

Digital inclusion is formally defined by the ministry as enabling every single member of society to reach, utilize, and benefit from technology securely and effortlessly. With the 2026 framework currently underway, the government continues to reinforce its broader digital transformation roadmap.

Officials added that residents and citizens interested in making an impact can access the survey via the QR codes distributed in the Ministry's latest public awareness campaign, ensuring that community voices remain at the forefront of Qatar's digital evolution.