S&P Global Energy To Convene 200+ Leaders For India's Clean Energy Expansion

MENAFN - NewsVoir) S&P Global Energy, a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) providing a comprehensive view of global energy and commodities markets, will hoston September 24-25 in New Delhi. The event will convene more than 200 policymakers, industry leaders and clean energy experts to explore practical steps to scale India's clean energy economy.

Formerly known as World Hydrogen India, the flagship event reflects the expanding scope and interconnected nature of India's energy transition. Its broader focus recognises growing links between hydrogen, renewable power, industrial decarbonisation, infrastructure, shipping, mobility, manufacturing, investment and international trade.



Over two days, representatives from government, industry, finance and technology will examine how India can translate its clean energy ambitions into commercially viable, scalable projects and strengthen its position in global clean energy trade. Key discussion areas include:





Project bankability and demand creation

Infrastructure and technology deployment

Domestic manufacturing and supply chain resilience International market access



India's National Green Hydrogen Mission has established a foundation for the domestic hydrogen economy, with incentives supporting 862,000 metric tonnes per year of green hydrogen production capacity and 3,000 MW per year of electrolyser manufacturing capacity. As of February 2026, approximately 8,000 metric tonnes per year of green hydrogen production capacity had been commissioned, against India's target of 5 million metric tonnes per year by 2030.



As the market develops, focus is shifting from policy formation to execution. Scaling the sector will require competitive renewable power, dependable offtake markets, enabling infrastructure, greater access to capital, stronger domestic supply chains and closer links between Indian projects and international customers.



"India's clean energy transition is entering a decisive phase where execution, investment and international collaboration will determine success," said Matthew Hodgkinson, Senior Analyst, Hydrogen, S&P Global Energy. "Horizons Clean Energy Expansion India 2026 brings together policy, commercial and technological perspectives needed to move projects from development to operation and strengthen India's position in global clean energy trade."



Government perspectives will form part of the broader industry dialogue, with expected speakers including Pralhad Joshi, Minister of New and Renewable Energy; Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; Vijay Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and Rushikesh Ganeshbhai Patel, Gujarat's Minister of Energy and Petrochemicals.