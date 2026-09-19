Sony India Unveils The FE 100-400Mm F4.5 GM OSS G Master Super-Telephoto Zoom Lens

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Sony India today announced the launch of the FE 100-400mm F4.5 GM OSS, the latest addition to its flagship G Master series of full-frame Alpha E-mount cameras. Designed for wildlife, birding, sports and photojournalism creators, the new lens combines outstanding optical performance, high-speed autofocus, and enhanced portability to help professionals capture every moment with clarity.

FE 100-400mm F4.5 GM OSS G Master Super-Telephoto Zoom Lens

Covering a 100-400 mm focal range with a constant F4.5 aperture, the FE 100-400mm lens delivers remarkable high resolution and beautiful bokeh similar with Sony's G Master series. The lens comes with advanced autofocus technology and offers autofocus that speeds up to approximately 3x faster compared to previous generation models.

With an 1,840 g build up, it comes with an innovative internal zoom structure that maintains a stable centre of gravity throughout the zoom range, enabling smooth handheld operation and improved shooting comfort for professionals on the move.

“We are excited to further strengthen Sony India's extensive G Master lens portfolio with the launch of the FE 100-400mm F4.5 GM OSS. Designed for professional photographers and videographers, this lens combines exceptional telephoto reach, fast and precise autofocus performance, a lightweight form factor and outstanding image quality. It is ideally suited for demanding genres such as wildlife, sports, birding, and photojournalism. With one of the most comprehensive premium lens ecosystems in the industry, Sony continues to empower professionals with advanced capabilities,” said Mukesh Srivastava, Head-Imaging & Professional Solution Business, Sony India.

Exceptional G Master Optics:

The FE 100-400mm F4.5 GM OSS is designed to deliver exceptional image quality across the entire 100-400 mm zoom range, maintaining fine detail and clarity even when shooting wide open at F4.5. Additionally, it also comes with an enhanced optical construction, a newly developed ED XA (Extra-low Dispersion extreme aspherical) element, along with XA (extreme aspherical), two Super ED (extra-low Dispersion), and three ED glass elements. Together, these elements effectively suppress chromatic and spherical aberrations to achieve high resolution and sharpness from the centre to the edges of the frame throughout the zoom range.

With Sony's Nano AR Coating II, it helps minimize ghosting and flare, enabling high-contrast images even in challenging surroundings. The lens also comes with an 11-blade circular aperture with precision spherical aberration control, producing the smooth and natural background blur characteristic of the G Master series.

A constant F4.5 maximum aperture ensures stable exposure while zooming, making it especially useful for both still photography and videography. Additionally, the lens supports optional tele converters, extending focal length capabilities up to 800 mm, or up to 1,200 mm when used in APS-C mode.

Fast and Reliable Autofocus Performance

The new lens is designed with four custom-optimized XD (extreme dynamic) Linear Motors, a floating focus mechanism, and Sony's latest autofocus algorithms to deliver highly responsive and precise autofocus performance. Together, these features enable autofocus speeds that are up to 3x faster, along with approximately 50% improved subject tracking performance compared to the previous-generation model.

It is also fully compatible with the Alpha 9 III's high-speed continuous shooting capabilities of up to 120 fps with AF/AE tracking, helping creators reliably capture fast-moving subjects with greater accuracy and consistency.

Lightweight Build with Enhanced Mobility

The FE 100-400mm F4.5 GM OSS offers advanced optical design, precision mechanical engineering, lightweight yet durable magnesium alloy barrel components, and high-efficiency XD Linear Motors to achieve a compact and strong build weighing approximately 65 oz. (1,840 g). Despite its super-telephoto capabilities, the lens is designed to support comfortable handheld shooting and extended usage in the field.

Its inner-zoom design maintains a constant lens length and stable center of gravity throughout the zoom range, allowing photographers to make precise framing adjustments without affecting balance or handling.

Built for professional Handling and offers Reliably under challenging conditions

It is designed to support professional shooting requirements across both photography and videography. With built-in image stabilization feature, it supports Active Mode and works in coordination with compatible camera bodies to deliver stable handheld shooting performance. The lens also supports the camera body's breathing compensation feature, helping minimize angle-of-view shifts during focus transitions while recording video.

For enhanced flexibility, the lens includes four customizable focus hold buttons along with a dedicated function ring, enabling intuitive and personalized control based on shooting preferences.

Built with a dust and moisture resistant design, the lens is further protected by a fluorine coating on the front element, helping maintain reliable performance in demanding outdoor conditions while making the surface easier to clean.

Sustainability-focused design and packaging

As part of Sony's Road to Zero initiative, the lens incorporates recycled materials across multiple components. More than 22% of the product's total plastic weight is made using recycled plastic, including over 11% in the lens barrel, more than 41% in the lens hood, and over 78% in the lens caps. In addition, Sony is also transitioning towards recyclable non-plastic packaging materials, with plant-based non-woven fabrics being used for the product bags as part of its broader sustainability efforts.

Pricing and Availability

The FE 100-400mm F4.5 GM OSS lens will be available across all Sony Center and Alpha Flagship stores, Sony authorized dealers, major electronic stores across India & on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon & Flipkart from 22nd May 2026 onwards.

Model MRP (in INR) Availability FE 100-400mm F4.5 GM OSS 4,66,990/- Available now

About Sony Alpha Community

In an effort to build a robust Alpha community with a strong network of amateur and professional photographers on one platform, a special initiative has been undertaken by Sony India where users can now avail several benefits by simply registering their Alpha cameras, lenses and accessories on the Alpha Community. Some of the benefits of registration include an extended warranty of 3 years (2-year standard warranty + 1 Year extended warranty) and free exclusive workshops by Sony experts and Artisans. Customers can also avail attractive discounts on photo tours (50% discount on photo tours for their first trip and 25% discount for the consecutive trips) and a chance to participate in photography/videography contests to win exciting prizes like cameras, lens and professional camcorders and a lot more. The platform will be a one-stop destination to get all latest updates, firmware updates, free service camps, workshops and new launches for Sony Alpha. For more information, visit Alpha Community.

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