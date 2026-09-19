Operation Economic Outcast Dismantles Iran's Sanctions Evasion Network

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The United States today took further action against the Iranian regime's efforts to fund its destabilizing activities through digital currency networks, targeting two entities and three individuals as part of the ongoing whole-of-government campaign against Iran and its enablers.

Today's action exposes how international digital asset exchanges have provided the Iranian regime, including the Central Bank of Iran, with a gateway to the international financial system. This network includes BitBank, a platform tied to Babak Zanjani, a regime-linked financier whose sanctions evasion enterprise has channeled funds to Iran's U.S.-designated Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The United States remains committed to denying the Iranian regime and the IRGC access to the resources they use to threaten regional stability, support terrorism, and undermine international security.

The United States calls on all nations and the private sector, particularly those operating in the digital assets space, to exercise vigilance and ensure their platforms are not exploited by the Iranian regime or its facilitators.

These actions reflect the enduring U.S. commitment to isolating the Iranian regime diplomatically and financially.

Today's designations utilize authorities under Executive Order (E.O.) 13902, implemented as part of Economic D-Day, to target Iran's digital assets sector. For more information on today's action, please see the Department of the Treasury's Press Release.