EMBRAX Multiversity Launches Exclusive Executive Programme In Sri Lanka With Harvard Business School Professor Elie Ofek

EMBRAX Multiversity yesterday kicked off a three-day engagement with Harvard-style Executive Leadership Program at Cinnamon Life, City of Dreams Colombo, featuring Professor Elie Ofek of Harvard Business School, empowering organisations and business leaders to lead in the age of Artificial Intelligence, innovation and strategic transformation.

From 15–17 September 2026, EMBRAX Multiversity will host Professor Elie Ofek of Harvard Business School for an immersive three-day Harvard-style Executive Leadership Program on AI, Innovation and Marketing Leadership.

Hosted by EMBRAX Multiversity, the programme draws inspiration from the Harvard approach to executive education and is led by Professor Elie Ofek of Harvard Business School.

Unlike traditional executive seminars, participants will not spend three days listening to PowerPoint presentations. Instead, they will think, debate, challenge, defend and make decisions through the renowned Harvard Case Method, the discussion-based learning approach that has shaped generations of business leaders around the world.

They analyse complex situations, debate strategic alternatives, challenge assumptions, defend their decisions and learn collaboratively alongside fellow executives.

Rather than simply receiving answers, participants develop the ability to ask better questions, think more strategically and make stronger decisions under uncertainty.

It is this immersive learning experience that has made the Harvard Case Method one of the world's most respected approaches to executive education.

Professor Elie Ofek is the Malcolm P. McNair Professor and one of Harvard Business School's renowned faculty members in Marketing, Innovation and Artificial Intelligence. His teaching and research focus on marketing strategy, innovation, pricing, digital transformation and the strategic implications of emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence.

Over the years, Professor Ofek has taught thousands of executives from many of the world's most respected organisations through executive education programmes and has advised leading global companies on strategy, innovation and growth.

EMBRAX Multiversity said during the three-day programme, participants will explore practical leadership challenges through Harvard-style discussions, business frameworks and real-world.