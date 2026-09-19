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Israeli Far-Right Activists Demonstrate Against Naza Film Director
(MENAFN) Dozens of far-right Israeli activists gathered Wednesday evening outside the home of the parents of “Naza” director Rachel Tzur in the central Israeli town of Savyon, according to reports.
The protesters reportedly chanted slogans including “death penalty for traitors.”
“Naza,” which received the Special Jury Prize at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival on Saturday, includes testimonies from Israeli officers and soldiers concerning alleged war crimes committed during Israel’s war in Gaza.
The demonstration was reportedly aimed at Tzur and co-director Yuval Abraham, with some protesters accusing the filmmakers of presenting Israeli soldiers as “murderers” to international audiences.
According to reports citing unnamed sources, the protest was organized by activists and campaign workers associated with the Jewish Power party led by far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.
Messages shared on social media before the demonstration reportedly contained explicit calls for violence.
The protest followed remarks by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said he planned to advance two bills targeting individuals he accused of defaming Israeli soldiers. His comments partly referred to the “Naza” documentary.
The protesters reportedly chanted slogans including “death penalty for traitors.”
“Naza,” which received the Special Jury Prize at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival on Saturday, includes testimonies from Israeli officers and soldiers concerning alleged war crimes committed during Israel’s war in Gaza.
The demonstration was reportedly aimed at Tzur and co-director Yuval Abraham, with some protesters accusing the filmmakers of presenting Israeli soldiers as “murderers” to international audiences.
According to reports citing unnamed sources, the protest was organized by activists and campaign workers associated with the Jewish Power party led by far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.
Messages shared on social media before the demonstration reportedly contained explicit calls for violence.
The protest followed remarks by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said he planned to advance two bills targeting individuals he accused of defaming Israeli soldiers. His comments partly referred to the “Naza” documentary.
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