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US Military Prepares for Contested Battles Across Sea, Space
(MENAFN) The US military must rapidly adjust its capabilities to operate in contested environments stretching from the ocean floor to the space between Earth and the Moon, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine said Wednesday.
"Our task, my friends, is to adapt right now, so the Joint Force is prepared to fight, endure and win in global contested environments, from the seabed to cislunar space," Caine said at the Air, Space and Cyber Conference in Maryland.
Caine reiterated that "today's modern battlefield operates from the seabed to cislunar space," warning that future conflicts could eliminate longstanding assumptions about secure logistics, protected areas and reliable resupply routes.
He said military units on the front lines would need to expect that they could be "hunted by autonomous systems, jammed across the spectrum and tracked in real time."
"In the future fight, advantage will go to the side who can see first, who can understand first, decide first and act first," he said, calling on the joint force to deliver concentrated firepower through an agile and optimized "high-low mix of combat capabilities."
His remarks followed an announcement Monday by Air Force Secretary Troy Meink, who said the Space Force operates on-orbit "space control weapons" designed to protect joint forces from hostile actions by adversaries.
The disclosure represented the first formal public acknowledgment of armed US platforms operating in orbit, amid growing competition in space involving China and Russia and continued development of the "Golden Dome" missile defense network.
"Our task, my friends, is to adapt right now, so the Joint Force is prepared to fight, endure and win in global contested environments, from the seabed to cislunar space," Caine said at the Air, Space and Cyber Conference in Maryland.
Caine reiterated that "today's modern battlefield operates from the seabed to cislunar space," warning that future conflicts could eliminate longstanding assumptions about secure logistics, protected areas and reliable resupply routes.
He said military units on the front lines would need to expect that they could be "hunted by autonomous systems, jammed across the spectrum and tracked in real time."
"In the future fight, advantage will go to the side who can see first, who can understand first, decide first and act first," he said, calling on the joint force to deliver concentrated firepower through an agile and optimized "high-low mix of combat capabilities."
His remarks followed an announcement Monday by Air Force Secretary Troy Meink, who said the Space Force operates on-orbit "space control weapons" designed to protect joint forces from hostile actions by adversaries.
The disclosure represented the first formal public acknowledgment of armed US platforms operating in orbit, amid growing competition in space involving China and Russia and continued development of the "Golden Dome" missile defense network.
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