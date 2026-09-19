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US House Advances Russia Sanctions Bill to Trump
(MENAFN) The US House of Representatives approved legislation imposing additional sanctions on Russia on Wednesday, sending the measure to President Donald Trump for his signature.
The chamber passed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 by a vote of 262-159. The legislation honors the late Sen. Lindsey Graham.
The Senate approved the measure last month in an 86-11 vote, with lawmakers from both major parties providing strong support.
The bill would introduce primary and secondary sanctions targeting Russia and individuals or entities supporting the war in Ukraine. Those targeted include Russian officials, oligarchs and their family members, foreign individuals, as well as Russian banks and other financial institutions.
The legislation would also authorize the president to impose targeted tariffs on imports from countries that purchase large amounts of Russian oil or gas while helping Russia evade sanctions.
The chamber passed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 by a vote of 262-159. The legislation honors the late Sen. Lindsey Graham.
The Senate approved the measure last month in an 86-11 vote, with lawmakers from both major parties providing strong support.
The bill would introduce primary and secondary sanctions targeting Russia and individuals or entities supporting the war in Ukraine. Those targeted include Russian officials, oligarchs and their family members, foreign individuals, as well as Russian banks and other financial institutions.
The legislation would also authorize the president to impose targeted tariffs on imports from countries that purchase large amounts of Russian oil or gas while helping Russia evade sanctions.
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