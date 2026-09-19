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Trump Claims Iran Seeks Direct Deal with US
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Iran has directly contacted Washington and expressed interest in reaching an agreement, while suggesting that the conflict could be approaching its final stage.
Asked about the current phase of the war, Trump said: "Hopefully we are towards the end of the war."
"They want to make a deal, and we'll see how that works out," he told reporters after arriving in North Carolina.
When asked whether the communication from Iran came directly or through intermediaries, Trump said he had been contacted directly.
His comments came amid continued tensions between Tehran and Washington over the Strait of Hormuz, despite a memorandum signed in June that envisioned an agreement to reopen the strategic waterway as an initial step toward a broader peace deal.
The US and Israel launched major attacks on Iran in February, targeting government facilities, military installations, missile infrastructure and air defense systems. Iran responded with missile and drone attacks against Israel and US bases across the region.
The conflict subsequently spread to other parts of the region, while diplomatic efforts have continued in an attempt to end the fighting.
Asked about the current phase of the war, Trump said: "Hopefully we are towards the end of the war."
"They want to make a deal, and we'll see how that works out," he told reporters after arriving in North Carolina.
When asked whether the communication from Iran came directly or through intermediaries, Trump said he had been contacted directly.
His comments came amid continued tensions between Tehran and Washington over the Strait of Hormuz, despite a memorandum signed in June that envisioned an agreement to reopen the strategic waterway as an initial step toward a broader peace deal.
The US and Israel launched major attacks on Iran in February, targeting government facilities, military installations, missile infrastructure and air defense systems. Iran responded with missile and drone attacks against Israel and US bases across the region.
The conflict subsequently spread to other parts of the region, while diplomatic efforts have continued in an attempt to end the fighting.
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