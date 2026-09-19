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Trump Threatens EU With Tariffs Over Canada Membership Proposal
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he could impose substantial tariffs on the European Union if he considers the bloc’s proposal to grant Canada associate membership to be hostile toward the United States.
"I think it's laughable... Canada has been a terrible trade partner," Trump told reporters after arriving in North Carolina. "If I think it's at all a hostile act, I will put very serious tariffs or stop trading with Europe on many things."
"If it's a good intention, that's fine. If it's a bad intention, we put very heavy tariffs," he added.
Earlier Wednesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the European Parliament that the EU should establish closer partnerships as geopolitical and economic pressures increase. She said relations with Canada should be raised “to the highest level possible.”
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was present during the address. Speaking to him directly, von der Leyen said: “I would like to work with you on opening the door for Canada to be the first associate member of the EU.”
“We share one ocean, one set of values, one way of seeing the world. And we will now build our shared future as well,” she said.
"I think it's laughable... Canada has been a terrible trade partner," Trump told reporters after arriving in North Carolina. "If I think it's at all a hostile act, I will put very serious tariffs or stop trading with Europe on many things."
"If it's a good intention, that's fine. If it's a bad intention, we put very heavy tariffs," he added.
Earlier Wednesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the European Parliament that the EU should establish closer partnerships as geopolitical and economic pressures increase. She said relations with Canada should be raised “to the highest level possible.”
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was present during the address. Speaking to him directly, von der Leyen said: “I would like to work with you on opening the door for Canada to be the first associate member of the EU.”
“We share one ocean, one set of values, one way of seeing the world. And we will now build our shared future as well,” she said.
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