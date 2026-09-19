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Canada Seeks Membership in UK-Led Military Coalition
(MENAFN) Canada formally applied on Wednesday to join the UK-led Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), taking a step toward expanding its military cooperation with Britain and its European partners.
"Prime Minister (Mark) Carney announced that Canada has formally applied to join the Joint Expeditionary Force and welcomed the UK’s support for Canada’s participation in this important initiative," Carney's office said in a statement.
The announcement followed a meeting between Carney and British Prime Minister Andy Burnham in the UK, where the two leaders discussed ways to deepen the long-standing defense relationship between their countries.
The JEF currently includes Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the UK.
The leaders also explored opportunities for cooperation in the defense industry through the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), in which Canada became an observer in July this year, according to Carney's office.
Separately, Downing Street said the two prime ministers discussed opportunities and challenges linked to artificial intelligence. They agreed on the importance of cooperation between governments and the technology industry to address shared concerns and strengthen online safety.
"Prime Minister (Mark) Carney announced that Canada has formally applied to join the Joint Expeditionary Force and welcomed the UK’s support for Canada’s participation in this important initiative," Carney's office said in a statement.
The announcement followed a meeting between Carney and British Prime Minister Andy Burnham in the UK, where the two leaders discussed ways to deepen the long-standing defense relationship between their countries.
The JEF currently includes Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the UK.
The leaders also explored opportunities for cooperation in the defense industry through the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), in which Canada became an observer in July this year, according to Carney's office.
Separately, Downing Street said the two prime ministers discussed opportunities and challenges linked to artificial intelligence. They agreed on the importance of cooperation between governments and the technology industry to address shared concerns and strengthen online safety.
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