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US Renews Visa Sanctions Against Palestinian Officials Ahead of UN Session
(MENAFN) The US State Department said Wednesday that it will extend visa restrictions preventing members of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and officials of the Palestinian Authority (PA) from entering the United States, shortly before the UN General Assembly begins in New York.
The department said it had informed Congress that the PLO and PA had again failed to fulfill requirements under US law. It pointed to actions at international institutions, including "taking actions to internationalize the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict including through the International Criminal Court (ICC) and International Court of Justice (ICJ)."
The State Department also cited efforts by Palestinian officials to "bypass negotiations through seeking unilateral recognition" of a Palestinian state.
In addition, the department accused the PLO and PA of continuing to provide stipends to terrorists and glorify terrorism.
“As a consequence of their failure to reform ... the United States will extend sanctions that deny visas to PLO members and PA officials,” the department said in a statement.
The measures were announced ahead of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, which is scheduled to open next week in New York.
The department said it had informed Congress that the PLO and PA had again failed to fulfill requirements under US law. It pointed to actions at international institutions, including "taking actions to internationalize the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict including through the International Criminal Court (ICC) and International Court of Justice (ICJ)."
The State Department also cited efforts by Palestinian officials to "bypass negotiations through seeking unilateral recognition" of a Palestinian state.
In addition, the department accused the PLO and PA of continuing to provide stipends to terrorists and glorify terrorism.
“As a consequence of their failure to reform ... the United States will extend sanctions that deny visas to PLO members and PA officials,” the department said in a statement.
The measures were announced ahead of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, which is scheduled to open next week in New York.
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