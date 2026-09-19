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Trump Plans Gulf Talks on Iran War in New York

Trump Plans Gulf Talks on Iran War in New York


2026-09-19 02:51:04
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump is expected to meet with Gulf leaders in New York next Tuesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly to discuss the next phase of the war with Iran, according to reports citing people familiar with the matter.

The talks are expected to address US proposals for a postwar strategy, as the Trump administration works on a broader “day-after” plan that is expected to be completed following the US midterm elections in November.

Leaders or foreign ministers from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries — Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman — are expected to take part in the meeting.

The discussions could also be expanded to include additional Arab and Muslim leaders, according to reports.

The US State Department reportedly issued initial invitations for the meeting on Wednesday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is also seeking a meeting with Trump in New York, although no such meeting has been scheduled.

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