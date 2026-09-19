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South Korean Foreign Minister Heads to US For Key Talks
(MENAFN) South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun departed for Washington on Thursday for a three-day visit, with discussions expected to cover bilateral economic and security arrangements, North Korea and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, according to reports.
Cho is scheduled to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday, according to South Korea’s Foreign Ministry.
"We will have in-depth discussions on various pending issues between the two nations, as well as consultations on issues concerning the Korean Peninsula, regional affairs and the international situation," Cho told reporters before leaving Incheon International Airport west of Seoul.
The visit comes as Seoul and Washington remain divided over several issues, particularly South Korea’s potential role in efforts to secure navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and its investment plans in the United States.
US President Donald Trump has been urging Seoul to participate in efforts aimed at restoring freedom of navigation through the strategically important waterway.
Facing domestic opposition and warnings from Iran, South Korea’s government is considering whether to send military assets to the region.
Cho is scheduled to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday, according to South Korea’s Foreign Ministry.
"We will have in-depth discussions on various pending issues between the two nations, as well as consultations on issues concerning the Korean Peninsula, regional affairs and the international situation," Cho told reporters before leaving Incheon International Airport west of Seoul.
The visit comes as Seoul and Washington remain divided over several issues, particularly South Korea’s potential role in efforts to secure navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and its investment plans in the United States.
US President Donald Trump has been urging Seoul to participate in efforts aimed at restoring freedom of navigation through the strategically important waterway.
Facing domestic opposition and warnings from Iran, South Korea’s government is considering whether to send military assets to the region.
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