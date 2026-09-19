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South Korea Moves to Relax Restrictions on North Korea Contacts
(MENAFN) The South Korean government has backed a proposed bill that would relax restrictions on civilian contacts with North Korean residents by removing the government’s authority to reject such requests, according to reports.
The amendment, introduced by Rep. Kim Joon-hyung of the minor Rebuilding Korea Party, seeks to eliminate the government’s power to block planned contacts. The government has decided to support the proposed changes.
Under the current system, South Korean citizens who intend to communicate or meet with North Koreans must submit a prior report to the Unification Ministry under the Inter-Korean Exchange and Cooperation Act.
The ministry can reject a request when there are clear concerns that the planned contact could interfere with inter-Korean cooperation or threaten national security, public order or public welfare.
"The government supports the proposed revision, considering the law's purpose of promoting inter-Korean exchanges and cooperation, operating a system consistent with the prior-reporting system and expanding autonomy in civilian exchanges and cooperation," the ministry said.
The amendment, introduced by Rep. Kim Joon-hyung of the minor Rebuilding Korea Party, seeks to eliminate the government’s power to block planned contacts. The government has decided to support the proposed changes.
Under the current system, South Korean citizens who intend to communicate or meet with North Koreans must submit a prior report to the Unification Ministry under the Inter-Korean Exchange and Cooperation Act.
The ministry can reject a request when there are clear concerns that the planned contact could interfere with inter-Korean cooperation or threaten national security, public order or public welfare.
"The government supports the proposed revision, considering the law's purpose of promoting inter-Korean exchanges and cooperation, operating a system consistent with the prior-reporting system and expanding autonomy in civilian exchanges and cooperation," the ministry said.
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