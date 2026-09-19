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North Korea Rejects IAEA Calls for Denuclearization
(MENAFN) North Korea has rejected discussions at an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) meeting concerning its denuclearization, insisting that its status as a nuclear weapons state is "absolute," according to reports.
Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, dismissed calls for denuclearization made during the 70th regular session of the IAEA General Conference in Vienna as "familiar silly talk.”
"The DPRK's position as a nuclear weapons state is absolute, which cannot reverse with anything," she said, referring to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the country's official name.
The IAEA General Conference voiced concern over the expansion of North Korea's nuclear capabilities and called on Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear weapons program in a "complete, verifiable and irreversible manner" in accordance with the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).
Kim Yo Jong rejected the appeals, describing them as "all noises, not surprising and not new."
Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, dismissed calls for denuclearization made during the 70th regular session of the IAEA General Conference in Vienna as "familiar silly talk.”
"The DPRK's position as a nuclear weapons state is absolute, which cannot reverse with anything," she said, referring to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the country's official name.
The IAEA General Conference voiced concern over the expansion of North Korea's nuclear capabilities and called on Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear weapons program in a "complete, verifiable and irreversible manner" in accordance with the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).
Kim Yo Jong rejected the appeals, describing them as "all noises, not surprising and not new."
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