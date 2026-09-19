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Japan Cabinet Undergoes Reshuffle Under Prime Minister Takaichi
(MENAFN) Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi reshuffled her Cabinet on Thursday, keeping several senior ministers in their positions while bringing a new member of the Japan Innovation Party (JIP) into the government, according to reports.
Takaichi removed Internal Affairs Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and appointed a newcomer from the JIP, the junior coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).
Several prominent ministers remained in their posts, including Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara, Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi.
Hiroshi Nakatsuka, a former secretary general of the JIP, was appointed minister responsible for regulatory reform, making him the first Cabinet minister from the LDP’s junior coalition partner.
The reshuffle is the first since Takaichi became prime minister last year and comes ahead of an extraordinary parliamentary session scheduled to begin in October.
Earlier Thursday, the Cabinet convened to receive resignation letters from ministers as part of the procedures preceding the government reshuffle.
Takaichi removed Internal Affairs Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and appointed a newcomer from the JIP, the junior coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).
Several prominent ministers remained in their posts, including Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara, Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi.
Hiroshi Nakatsuka, a former secretary general of the JIP, was appointed minister responsible for regulatory reform, making him the first Cabinet minister from the LDP’s junior coalition partner.
The reshuffle is the first since Takaichi became prime minister last year and comes ahead of an extraordinary parliamentary session scheduled to begin in October.
Earlier Thursday, the Cabinet convened to receive resignation letters from ministers as part of the procedures preceding the government reshuffle.
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