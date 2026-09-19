403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Republicans Raise Concerns Over Trump Tariff Powers in Russia Sanctions Bill
(MENAFN) The US Congress has approved a major Russia sanctions measure and sent it to President Donald Trump, but disagreements among Republicans have emerged over provisions that could expand presidential authority over tariffs.
The House passed the legislation Wednesday by a 262-159 vote, with dozens of Democrats joining Republicans in supporting the measure. It now awaits Trump’s signature.
The bill has broad backing among Republicans and would require sanctions against senior Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, as well as oligarchs, state-owned enterprises and foreign companies accused of supporting Russia’s defense sector.
However, nearly a dozen Republicans have privately called on party leaders to remove sections that would provide the administration with additional tariff powers, according to reports. They are concerned that higher tariffs could raise prices ahead of the midterm elections.
Under the legislation, the Trump administration would be able to impose tariffs of as much as 100% on countries that purchase Russian oil and gas, including China and India.
While US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer would be responsible for determining the final tariff rate, some Republicans remain concerned that the measure could give Trump broader control over tariff policy and produce wider economic effects.
The House passed the legislation Wednesday by a 262-159 vote, with dozens of Democrats joining Republicans in supporting the measure. It now awaits Trump’s signature.
The bill has broad backing among Republicans and would require sanctions against senior Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, as well as oligarchs, state-owned enterprises and foreign companies accused of supporting Russia’s defense sector.
However, nearly a dozen Republicans have privately called on party leaders to remove sections that would provide the administration with additional tariff powers, according to reports. They are concerned that higher tariffs could raise prices ahead of the midterm elections.
Under the legislation, the Trump administration would be able to impose tariffs of as much as 100% on countries that purchase Russian oil and gas, including China and India.
While US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer would be responsible for determining the final tariff rate, some Republicans remain concerned that the measure could give Trump broader control over tariff policy and produce wider economic effects.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment