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Israeli Forces Detain Thirty Palestinians in New West Bank Raids
(MENAFN) Israeli forces arrested at least 30 Palestinians, including a journalist, and injured two others during raids across the occupied West Bank early Thursday, while Palestinian sources reported attacks on homes and the burning of agricultural land near Ramallah.
According to the Palestinian Prisoners Media Office, at least 23 young men were detained in Hajja village, east of Qalqilya, after Israeli forces raided dozens of homes and conducted field interrogations of residents.
In Ramallah, Israeli forces also raided the home of journalist Alaa Al-Rimawi and detained him before taking him to an undisclosed location, his family said.
The arrest came less than a year after Rimawi was released on Oct. 7, 2025, following two years in administrative detention.
Rimawi is a Palestinian journalist who previously worked as a correspondent for Al Jazeera Mubasher and headed the G Media network. He was also active on social media platforms.
Israeli forces had previously detained Rimawi in April 2021 after raiding his home in Ramallah and placing him under administrative detention. He was released roughly six weeks later after going on a hunger strike.
According to the Palestinian Prisoners Media Office, at least 23 young men were detained in Hajja village, east of Qalqilya, after Israeli forces raided dozens of homes and conducted field interrogations of residents.
In Ramallah, Israeli forces also raided the home of journalist Alaa Al-Rimawi and detained him before taking him to an undisclosed location, his family said.
The arrest came less than a year after Rimawi was released on Oct. 7, 2025, following two years in administrative detention.
Rimawi is a Palestinian journalist who previously worked as a correspondent for Al Jazeera Mubasher and headed the G Media network. He was also active on social media platforms.
Israeli forces had previously detained Rimawi in April 2021 after raiding his home in Ramallah and placing him under administrative detention. He was released roughly six weeks later after going on a hunger strike.
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