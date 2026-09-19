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Russia, Ukraine Trade Overnight Strikes Across Several Regions
(MENAFN) Russia and Ukraine exchanged overnight drone strikes, with attacks causing damage to energy facilities, residential properties and other infrastructure on both sides, according to reports.
In Russia, a Ukrainian drone attack damaged an oil refinery in the Yaroslavl region and a transformer substation in Rostov-on-Don.
Yaroslavl Region Governor Mikhail Yevrayev said air defenses intercepted 65 drones over the region. He reported that the attack damaged an oil refinery, where a fire later broke out, while falling debris shattered windows at several apartment buildings and damaged vehicles. No casualties were reported.
In Rostov Region, Governor Yury Slyusar said drone debris struck a transformer substation in Rostov-on-Don, causing electricity disruptions across four districts of the city.
Six private homes and several outbuildings were also damaged, while no injuries or deaths were reported, according to the governor.
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin separately said six drones approaching the Russian capital had been shot down, without providing additional information about the incident.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian strikes targeted energy infrastructure in the Sumy and Odesa regions, along with civilian facilities. He said damage was reported across eight Ukrainian regions.
In Russia, a Ukrainian drone attack damaged an oil refinery in the Yaroslavl region and a transformer substation in Rostov-on-Don.
Yaroslavl Region Governor Mikhail Yevrayev said air defenses intercepted 65 drones over the region. He reported that the attack damaged an oil refinery, where a fire later broke out, while falling debris shattered windows at several apartment buildings and damaged vehicles. No casualties were reported.
In Rostov Region, Governor Yury Slyusar said drone debris struck a transformer substation in Rostov-on-Don, causing electricity disruptions across four districts of the city.
Six private homes and several outbuildings were also damaged, while no injuries or deaths were reported, according to the governor.
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin separately said six drones approaching the Russian capital had been shot down, without providing additional information about the incident.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian strikes targeted energy infrastructure in the Sumy and Odesa regions, along with civilian facilities. He said damage was reported across eight Ukrainian regions.
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