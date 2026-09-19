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British University Reinstates Egyptian Student After Protest Suspension
(MENAFN) King’s College London (KCL) has decided to reinstate an Egyptian student who was suspended following his participation in pro-Palestinian demonstrations, according to reports.
Usama Ghanem, 22, is set to return to the university this fall, nearly 18 months after officials suspended him indefinitely and began steps to withdraw their sponsorship of his visa over allegations linked to his involvement in student-organized pro-Palestinian protests.
Ghanem reportedly received a message from the university in late August confirming that its finding of non-academic misconduct against him remained in place. However, the university also told him that he had committed “no breaches” of the conditions attached to his exclusion.
“The conditions set have been met and there is no reason for your suspension or exclusion to remain in place,” the email said. “Accordingly, you will be invited to re-enrol for the 2026/27 academic year and will be permitted access to King’s College London.”
In a separate memo issued in early September, the university also confirmed that it would start procedures to restore Ghanem’s visa sponsorship.
The case has reportedly attracted criticism from several academics, who expressed concerns about disciplinary measures at universities in the US and UK that they argue have disproportionately affected Muslim students and students of color over lawful expressions of support for Palestinians and criticism of Israel.
Usama Ghanem, 22, is set to return to the university this fall, nearly 18 months after officials suspended him indefinitely and began steps to withdraw their sponsorship of his visa over allegations linked to his involvement in student-organized pro-Palestinian protests.
Ghanem reportedly received a message from the university in late August confirming that its finding of non-academic misconduct against him remained in place. However, the university also told him that he had committed “no breaches” of the conditions attached to his exclusion.
“The conditions set have been met and there is no reason for your suspension or exclusion to remain in place,” the email said. “Accordingly, you will be invited to re-enrol for the 2026/27 academic year and will be permitted access to King’s College London.”
In a separate memo issued in early September, the university also confirmed that it would start procedures to restore Ghanem’s visa sponsorship.
The case has reportedly attracted criticism from several academics, who expressed concerns about disciplinary measures at universities in the US and UK that they argue have disproportionately affected Muslim students and students of color over lawful expressions of support for Palestinians and criticism of Israel.
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