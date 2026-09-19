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China Defends Trade Ties with Russia Amid US Sanctions Push
(MENAFN) China says its economic relationship with Russia should remain protected from outside pressure after the US Congress advances legislation introducing additional sanctions targeting Moscow.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun says Beijing conducts trade and economic cooperation with other countries according to principles of equality and mutual benefit.
“China carries out economic and trade cooperation with countries on the basis of equality and mutual benefit," Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing.
Guo makes the remarks in response to questions about a US congressional measure that would impose mandatory sanctions on senior Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, as well as wealthy business figures, state-owned enterprises and foreign companies accused of supporting Russia’s defense sector.
The Chinese official emphasizes that Beijing’s economic cooperation with Moscow is not directed against other countries and argues that such relations should not be subject to external interference.
“cooperation does not target any third party and it should not be disrupted under the coercion of any third party.”
Guo also reiterates Beijing’s opposition to the use of extraterritorial legal measures that it says lack a foundation in international law or authorization from the UN Security Council.
“We always oppose long-arm jurisdiction that has no basis in international law or authority of UN Security Council,” he stressed.
Trade between China and Russia has expanded significantly in recent years, exceeding $240 billion in 2024, with the majority of transactions conducted using the two countries’ national currencies.
The US House of Representatives approves the sanctions legislation on Wednesday by a 262-159 vote, with dozens of Democrats joining Republicans in support.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun says Beijing conducts trade and economic cooperation with other countries according to principles of equality and mutual benefit.
“China carries out economic and trade cooperation with countries on the basis of equality and mutual benefit," Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing.
Guo makes the remarks in response to questions about a US congressional measure that would impose mandatory sanctions on senior Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, as well as wealthy business figures, state-owned enterprises and foreign companies accused of supporting Russia’s defense sector.
The Chinese official emphasizes that Beijing’s economic cooperation with Moscow is not directed against other countries and argues that such relations should not be subject to external interference.
“cooperation does not target any third party and it should not be disrupted under the coercion of any third party.”
Guo also reiterates Beijing’s opposition to the use of extraterritorial legal measures that it says lack a foundation in international law or authorization from the UN Security Council.
“We always oppose long-arm jurisdiction that has no basis in international law or authority of UN Security Council,” he stressed.
Trade between China and Russia has expanded significantly in recent years, exceeding $240 billion in 2024, with the majority of transactions conducted using the two countries’ national currencies.
The US House of Representatives approves the sanctions legislation on Wednesday by a 262-159 vote, with dozens of Democrats joining Republicans in support.
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