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Light Aircraft Crash Claims Three Lives in Swiss Alps

Light Aircraft Crash Claims Three Lives in Swiss Alps


2026-09-19 02:33:01
(MENAFN) Three people are killed after a small aircraft crashes in Switzerland’s Alpine canton of Valais, according to reports on Thursday.

The Valais cantonal police say the three occupants of the aircraft die in the accident, which takes place Tuesday afternoon.

The single-engine Cirrus SR22T departs from Lugano in the canton of Ticino before reportedly crashing into a mountain slope near the municipality of Leukerbad in Valais.

Emergency teams reach the crash site shortly afterward using three helicopters and two rescue specialists. However, responders are unable to save any of the three people aboard the aircraft.

Authorities are still working to establish the identities of the victims as an investigation gets underway to determine what caused the crash.

Switzerland has recorded nine aviation accidents involving at least three fatalities over the past decade, excluding the latest incident near Leukerbad, according to reports.

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