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Pakistan Army Chief Urges Iran to Curb Houthi Attacks on Saudi Energy Sites
(MENAFN) Pakistan’s army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir calls on Iran to use its influence over Yemen’s Houthi group to prevent further attacks against Saudi Arabia’s energy infrastructure, according to Pakistani government sources on Thursday.
Munir raises the issue during a phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as Islamabad seeks to support diplomatic efforts aimed at easing the wider conflict in the Middle East.
According to the sources, Munir asks Tehran to "use its influence" with the Houthis to stop attacks targeting Saudi oil facilities and other economic infrastructure.
The discussion takes place while Araghchi is visiting China. Iranian state media confirms that the two officials hold talks during the visit.
"The army chief discussed the overall regional situation, with special focus on Houthis' attacks and revival of stalled direct talks between the US and Iran," a source familiar with the developments said.
Pakistan has previously warned that the latest escalation could further worsen an already complicated security environment across the region.
The Pakistani sources describe Araghchi’s response to Munir’s request as "hopeful," but do not disclose additional details about the conversation or any commitments made by Tehran.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei has recently rejected suggestions that Tehran directs Yemen’s affairs, saying Iran does not interfere in the country and describing the Houthis as independent actors "pursuing their own interests."
Munir raises the issue during a phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as Islamabad seeks to support diplomatic efforts aimed at easing the wider conflict in the Middle East.
According to the sources, Munir asks Tehran to "use its influence" with the Houthis to stop attacks targeting Saudi oil facilities and other economic infrastructure.
The discussion takes place while Araghchi is visiting China. Iranian state media confirms that the two officials hold talks during the visit.
"The army chief discussed the overall regional situation, with special focus on Houthis' attacks and revival of stalled direct talks between the US and Iran," a source familiar with the developments said.
Pakistan has previously warned that the latest escalation could further worsen an already complicated security environment across the region.
The Pakistani sources describe Araghchi’s response to Munir’s request as "hopeful," but do not disclose additional details about the conversation or any commitments made by Tehran.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei has recently rejected suggestions that Tehran directs Yemen’s affairs, saying Iran does not interfere in the country and describing the Houthis as independent actors "pursuing their own interests."
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