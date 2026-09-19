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Yemeni Forces Strike Houthi Positions as Fighting Escalates

Yemeni Forces Strike Houthi Positions as Fighting Escalates


2026-09-19 02:30:28
(MENAFN) Yemeni government forces launch new airstrikes against Houthi positions in Taiz province on Thursday as fighting intensifies across western Taiz and nearby Lahj, according to a government official.

Fayyad Alnoman, assistant undersecretary at Yemen’s Information Ministry for television affairs, says local sources reported that one of the strikes targeted Houthi reinforcements near the Al-Dharifah junction in Al-Wazi'iyah district, west of Taiz.

A separate Yemeni air force operation reportedly targets a Houthi communications facility in Al-Hawban, located east of Taiz city, according to field reports.

Alnoman also says fighting remains intense along the Kahbub mountain range, an area extending between Lahj and Taiz provinces and witnessing continued clashes between government troops and Houthi fighters.

The mountain range holds strategic importance because of its position overlooking routes toward Yemen’s western coastline, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the city of Dhubab.

Government forces reportedly capture several elevated positions across the Kahbub range before launching a counteroffensive aimed at Houthi-held areas and military positions.

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