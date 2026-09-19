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Russian Drone Strike Kills Captain Aboard Civilian Ship Near Ukraine

Russian Drone Strike Kills Captain Aboard Civilian Ship Near Ukraine


2026-09-19 02:28:05
(MENAFN) A civilian vessel sailing under the Tanzanian flag toward a Ukrainian port is hit by a Russian drone, leaving the ship’s captain dead and three crew members wounded, according to Ukrainian officials on Thursday.

“Information regarding the vessel’s technical condition is currently being clarified,” Ukraine’s Ministry for Recovery, Infrastructure and Transport said.

Ukrainian authorities accuse Russia of repeatedly attacking port facilities and civilian commercial vessels, warning that such incidents are increasing dangers for maritime traffic in the region.

“Such attacks create additional risks for crews, international shipping and the stability of logistics routes in the Black Sea,” it said.

Ukraine says it is coordinating with international partners to improve safeguards for civilian shipping, preserve vital maritime routes and reduce the risk of further security incidents in the Black Sea.

Russia has not publicly responded to the allegations.

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